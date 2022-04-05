"Not again!": Valkyrae inches close to being canceled by the internet one more time

Epic Games has hit the ball out of the park with Fortnite once again with its 'Zero Build' functionality and all gamers, including 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, seem to be in awe of the battle royale.

The variety gamer has lately featured a considerable amount of Fortnite in her streams, playing the revamped version with fellow stramers Sykkuno and Blaustoise. However, it seems like Valkyrae has had to face another hurdle while playing, as she inches close to being canceled by the internet one more time.

While talking about attending a concert by the popular K-pop boy band BTS, Valkyrae's statement led to an interesting reaction from Blaustoise, and led him to say:

"You're going to get canceled on Twitter now. I'll see you later."

Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Blautoise's Fortnite expeditions take a detour

The 'Queen of YouTube' has faced a lot of hardships along with heavy criticism from the industry as well as her community in October 2021 for her RFLCT controversy, which was technically the first time the internet wanted her canceled.

Recently, during a Fortnite stream with friends and popular streamers Blaustoise and Sykkuno, everything seemed to sail smoothly until the latter initiated a conversation about the South Korean pop band BTS.

In the clip embedded above, Sykkuno starts the conversation about the band by asking if the other two wanted to go to a BTS concert that is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas and questioned:

"Hey, you guys want to go to the BTS concert in Las Vegas?"

Blaustoise quickly reacted affirmatively to Sykkuno question. However, Rae, seeming reluctant to attend, stated:

"I already saw a BTS."

Earlier in December 2021, Valkyrae and Sykkuno, along with other famous personalities from the streaming/gaming world such as the likes of Ludwig, Disguised Toast, yvonne, and several others, attended a BTS concert, which is what Rae referenced in her response to Sykunno's question.

Blaustoises and Sykkuno tease Rae with 'canceled' banter

Sykkuno, taking Rae's answer into consideration, suggests that the upcoming concert will be different from the previous one for obvious reasons, while trying to convince her to change her mind.

However, it looked like Blaustoise had other plans. Instead of following Sykkuno's track and trying to persuade Valkyrae, he followed her response with a rather unique comment.

He was quite surprised by the YouTube streamer's response and stated:

"Not part of the army! Doesn't want to go see them again!"

Both Sykkuno and Blaustoise followed the latter's statement with "Wow," while the former explained to Valkyrae that she cannot say that. Blaustoise, who is also a former developer for Riot Games and PlayStation, even added:

"You're going to get canceled on Twitter now. I'll see you later"

But this did not affect her drastically. She annoyingly said:

"Not again!"

Surprisingly, after Blaustoise mentioned that Valkyrae might get canceled again for her actions, Sykkuno did not remember the first time Rae was involved in a major controversy that got her canceled and asked when it happened. To which Rae had a hilarious response:

"You're a good friend, Sykkuno. You're a really good friend. And I appreciate you. You're doing a great job. You're doing a great job forgetting Syk. Thank you so much."

While Valkyrae sarcastically smiled, Blaustoise could not control his laughter. Sykkuno did not seem to recall the RFLCT incident. He dictated a cancelation story of his own and said:

"I mean, I've been canceled before too for looking too poor."

Fans in the comments section of the YouTube video had hilarious reactions to the clip, which varied from individuals loving Sykkuno's reactions to referencing RFLCT in their comments.

It even included comments regarding BTS's fanbase, who are often referred to as 'army.'

