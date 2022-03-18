Dr DisRespect is shocked by the lack of support from YouTube Gaming despite his massive popularity

Herschel Guy 'Dr DisRespect' recently tweeted about how he hasn't been receiving any support from the platform he exclusively streams on.

The 'Two-Time' has been streaming on the red platform for almost two years now, having switched from the platform's direct rival, Twitch, for unknown reasons. He is one of the most popular gaming entities on the channel. However, he seemed baffled by the lack of support from YouTube Gaming in his latest tweet.

Dr DisRespect points out the lack of support from YouTube Gaming

The streamer took much-needed credit for YouTube Gaming's success, pointed his fingers at the platform and made an interesting statement.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



I mean, seriously just stop and think about it for a second.



We really are on another level baby. When you put @YouTubeGaming streaming on the map yet they don’t even follow you, tweet about you, mention you etc…I mean, seriously just stop and think about it for a second.We really are on another level baby. When you put @YouTubeGaming streaming on the map yet they don’t even follow you, tweet about you, mention you etc…I mean, seriously just stop and think about it for a second.We really are on another level baby.

Dr DisRespect, one of the most essential faces under the gaming section for Twitch until August 2020, was abruptly banned from the platform and forced to shift to YouTube.

The YouTube star finally buried the hatchet with the purple platform and resolved their issues. He won't go back to Twitch, which means YouTube is going to pull in numbers, but as per the streamer, YouTube doesn't seem too excited by it.

The streamer makes a surprising revelation about YouTube Gaming (Image via Dr DisRespect)

The Google-owned platform continues to stray away from Doc and this has left the FPS legend, his fellow streamers and the army of fans, the champions club, bamboozled.

Twitter reacts to the concerning facts Dr DisRespect recently shined light on

Popular Twitch streamer AmericanDad also took to Twitter to react to Herschel's post and revealed that he had faced the same issue. Interestingly, Doc had a unique reply to the comment.

AmericanDad @AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect



It’s actually insane. @YouTubeGaming Was talking about this the other day. YouTube gaming really doesn’t have a good discoverability, yet you slay.It’s actually insane. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Was talking about this the other day. YouTube gaming really doesn’t have a good discoverability, yet you slay. It’s actually insane.

Many individuals mentioned the official YouTube Gaming handle to ensure their thoughts were heard by the authorities.

Stephan @its_Iron @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming You tweeting about them is what they have framed in their offices over at headquarters. Someone is getting promoted. Someone is getting fired. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming You tweeting about them is what they have framed in their offices over at headquarters. Someone is getting promoted. Someone is getting fired.

CaptainTr00 @CaptainTr00 @DrDisrespect

COME ON YOUTUBE. @YouTubeGaming Everyone skimping on the Doc like he doesn’t bring millions to the arena every week, day in day out.COME ON YOUTUBE. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Everyone skimping on the Doc like he doesn’t bring millions to the arena every week, day in day out. COME ON YOUTUBE.

One fan even used the classic introduction of the streamer in their reaction to the tweet.

Boohoo @Boohoo_7 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming @YouTubeGaming buckle tf in, this the 2x b2b 93 94 blockbuster video game champion and true international video gaming superstar superstar.. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming @YouTubeGaming buckle tf in, this the 2x b2b 93 94 blockbuster video game champion and true international video gaming superstar superstar.. https://t.co/qXy0cYKAAl

Surprisingly, a few fans on Twitter had hilarious yet amusing suggestions for the YouTube streamer.

Others had some interesting reactions to the tweet, voicing their opinions.

Arctix @ArctixTV @DrDisrespect



Imagine what would be possible if a platform embraced this & innovated WITH him. Endless possibilities. @YouTubeGaming That's two platforms now that have completely underestimated @DrDisrespect & yet the numbers still show that not only is he on top, but he continues to dominate in this space.Imagine what would be possible if a platform embraced this & innovated WITH him. Endless possibilities. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming That's two platforms now that have completely underestimated @DrDisrespect & yet the numbers still show that not only is he on top, but he continues to dominate in this space.Imagine what would be possible if a platform embraced this & innovated WITH him. Endless possibilities.

Storm White @stormkilla23 @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Now let me ask you a question Doc. Do you think they will make changes as this year goes on and the next one comes in? Especially now that you, @timthetatman and @DrLupo are crushing the numbers. I feel like they are going to deliver big but slow footing it @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Now let me ask you a question Doc. Do you think they will make changes as this year goes on and the next one comes in? Especially now that you, @timthetatman and @DrLupo are crushing the numbers. I feel like they are going to deliver big but slow footing it

Judas Iscariot @Get_Judased @DrDisrespect



They still trying to lure in more cat videos. @YouTubeGaming Given how little effort they put into live gaming content on their platform I'd be surprised if they even knew they had that kinda content on their platform.They still trying to lure in more cat videos. @DrDisrespect @YouTubeGaming Given how little effort they put into live gaming content on their platform I'd be surprised if they even knew they had that kinda content on their platform.They still trying to lure in more cat videos.

Many other content creators on the internet as well as fans had mixed responses and reactions to the tweet. However, they all seemed to cheer the streamer in his endeavors.

