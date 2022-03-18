Dr DisRespect is shocked by the lack of support from YouTube Gaming despite his massive popularity

Herschel Guy 'Dr DisRespect' recently tweeted about how he hasn't been receiving any support from the platform he exclusively streams on.
The 'Two-Time' has been streaming on the red platform for almost two years now, having switched from the platform's direct rival, Twitch, for unknown reasons. He is one of the most popular gaming entities on the channel. However, he seemed baffled by the lack of support from YouTube Gaming in his latest tweet.
Dr DisRespect points out the lack of support from YouTube Gaming
The streamer took much-needed credit for YouTube Gaming's success, pointed his fingers at the platform and made an interesting statement.
Dr DisRespect, one of the most essential faces under the gaming section for Twitch until August 2020, was abruptly banned from the platform and forced to shift to YouTube.
The YouTube star finally buried the hatchet with the purple platform and resolved their issues. He won't go back to Twitch, which means YouTube is going to pull in numbers, but as per the streamer, YouTube doesn't seem too excited by it.
The Google-owned platform continues to stray away from Doc and this has left the FPS legend, his fellow streamers and the army of fans, the champions club, bamboozled.
Twitter reacts to the concerning facts Dr DisRespect recently shined light on
Popular Twitch streamer AmericanDad also took to Twitter to react to Herschel's post and revealed that he had faced the same issue. Interestingly, Doc had a unique reply to the comment.
Many individuals mentioned the official YouTube Gaming handle to ensure their thoughts were heard by the authorities.
One fan even used the classic introduction of the streamer in their reaction to the tweet.
Surprisingly, a few fans on Twitter had hilarious yet amusing suggestions for the YouTube streamer.
Others had some interesting reactions to the tweet, voicing their opinions.
Many other content creators on the internet as well as fans had mixed responses and reactions to the tweet. However, they all seemed to cheer the streamer in his endeavors.
