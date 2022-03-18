Twitch streamer Arab thinks he spotted xQc in Ireland

When IRL streamer Arab planned his trip to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, he certainly didn't think he would be meeting xQc there. In reality, he didn't, as the streamer is still at home in Austin, but a striking lookalike of the former Overwatch pro can be seen in a clip from Arab's last stream.

The streamer was on his way to St. Patrick's Day celebrations, with the streets and people already in a cheery mood, when the hilarious exchange took place.

Twitch streamer Arab mistakes a stranger for xQc, goes along with the act after realizing he's wrong

The streamer was talking to chat when he first laid eyes on "xQc,"

"Order six shots and chug them down? That's how you get banned on Twitch...XQC?"

His first interaction with the lookalike was hilarious as both of them were saying xQc to each other, with the lookalike presumably not aware of the Twitch giant's existence.

Arab realized his mistake, but went on with the gag for the chat's entertainment.

"Can I get a picture? Dude I watch your GTA streams all the time."

The person's friend, who himself bore a resemblance to Mizkif, stood off to a side and remarked that Arab thought he (xQc lookalike) was famous, to which the person said he was.

Even after taking a picture with the guy who resembled Felix, Arab was not ready to go and asked him to do a signature move of the streamer.

'Do that thing you do with your hand all the time."

He was referring to the former esports athlete's popular hand gesture which actually means <3 (the popular emoticon for a heart).

The lookalike and his friend avoided the question and left as Arab yelled behind them:

"You're actually nuts, I love your stream.'

Arab continued the hilarity by tweeting the clip with a caption that made him out as a frenzied fan.

Arab @YourFellowArab AHHHH SUCH A BIG FAN IM FREAKING OUT ASHHDUSIAJXNCODK OMG I MET @xQc @REALMizkif IN IRELANDAHHHH SUCH A BIG FAN IM FREAKING OUT ASHHDUSIAJXNCODK OMG I MET @xQc & @REALMizkif IN IRELAND 🇮🇪 AHHHH SUCH A BIG FAN IM FREAKING OUT ASHHDUSIAJXNCODK OMG https://t.co/8lniytrZcB

Fans react to Arab's hilarious meet with "xQc"

The audience loved the IRL streamer's gag with the lookalike and posted their own humorous comments on the same.

The clip was also posted on Twitter by the streamer and fans had a lot to say.

The streamer is having an eventful week, as just yesterday he was called up on stage by Canadian Rapper BBNO$, at his concert in Dublin. He was streaming at the time so the whole moment was clipped by viewers.

Arab @YourFellowArab BBNO$ CALLED ME UP ON STAGE ON STREAM BBNO$ CALLED ME UP ON STAGE ON STREAM 🔥 https://t.co/mh2764ipPN

A fan made an apt comment about Felix's erratic schedule while reacting to the clip.

Arab is a social engineer for Gamer's Galaxy, an invitational Dota 2 tournament which is held in Dubai, along with being a travel vlogger. He has also recently ventured into IRL streaming.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan