"The most important video I will ever make": Mizkif reveals big changes coming to his YouTube channel

Mathew "Mizkif" Renaudo, a popular streamer on Twitch, announced today that he will be making some big changes to the way his YouTube channel functions.

Mizkif is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, along with being a member of the streamer group One True King (OTK). He also has a popular YouTube channel that has over 700k subscribers.

He's been able to upload two videos a day over the past few years, pumping out content based off of his streams by using multiple editors to constantly have new videos ready for the channel.

Today, when he released a video titled "My Final Upload," many were concerned that the video would be announcing that he would be putting an end to it all. He also announced the video in a tweet, adding to the suspense by saying it was the most important video he's ever made.

Mizkif reveals his plans for the future of his channel

Mizkif @REALMizkif



Hope you guys enjoy the change =)



youtu.be/GHu_v16cF6Q The most important video I’m going to put out. Just want you guys to see it for the future of the channel.Hope you guys enjoy the change =) The most important video I’m going to put out. Just want you guys to see it for the future of the channel.Hope you guys enjoy the change =) youtu.be/GHu_v16cF6Q

However, many were relieved that he was just announcing that he was going to be cutting back the amount of videos he posts every day from two to one. He opened the video by saying that this is the most important announcement he has made to date, and that he is not exaggerating that statement.

"This will be, the most important video I ever make on this channel, and that is not clickbait."

Mizkif talked about how he's been making videos for the past three years, but sometimes his favorite videos get lost in the sea of two videos everyday.

"I've been making content on this channel now for three years. Three years filled with amazing content that I truly do believe is some of the best that you will see on Twitch, but I see that content is drowning in filler."

He went on to say that he's sad that some of his favorite content is being surrounded by content he considers "subpar." He stated that he wants to change his content for the better, that way people won't have to filter through his channel to find good videos, and instead wants every video to be a good one.

"I want to change, I want you to love and watch my videos. I want more unique thumbnails, I want higher quality edits, and I want to look at my YouTube and say, "I'm proud of that." I want you guys to see good content, and I want you guys to enjoy my videos, each and every one of them."

The streamer then made the big announcement that he is moving from two uploads a day to just one, that way more effort can be put into every video instead of just a few.

"Starting today, I will be only uploading one video a day. This is actually a massive turnaround for my channel, putting up two videos a day has not only been what I've been doing for the past two years, but it's also been what the algorithm has seen my channel do for the past two years. I do think this is gonna hurt my channel for the short term, but I think for the long term people will be happier with my channel, the community will watch my videos longer, I will be happier with my videos, and I think the content will speak for itself."

With such a big announcement being made, some fans on Twitter shared their reactions to the video, with many annoyed with the misleading title.

Erob722 @rar9040 @florigoaway @REALMizkif LITERALLY NOTHING IS CHANGING HE'S ONLY UPLOADING ONCE A DAY INSTEAD OF 2 @florigoaway @REALMizkif LITERALLY NOTHING IS CHANGING HE'S ONLY UPLOADING ONCE A DAY INSTEAD OF 2

(mai)den @odeuai @REALMizkif is that another "banger" rosii clickbait title like the other videos recently? WeirdChamp @REALMizkif is that another "banger" rosii clickbait title like the other videos recently? WeirdChamp

Alddy @AlddyCanceled @REALMizkif not to be rude or anything,but i have seen a few streamers who have made another channel just for react stuff and I don't see any problem in u doin that,maybe you can hire someone to edit the react stuff in that channel and upload good stuff in main like Maya does(sorry abo that) @REALMizkif not to be rude or anything,but i have seen a few streamers who have made another channel just for react stuff and I don't see any problem in u doin that,maybe you can hire someone to edit the react stuff in that channel and upload good stuff in main like Maya does(sorry abo that)

pluto 🏳️‍⚧️ @yoguyREAL @REALMizkif Naturally people will joke about this but you’re so right i look forward to this change and hope it does well @REALMizkif Naturally people will joke about this but you’re so right i look forward to this change and hope it does well

With that being said, one can breathe a sigh of relief as Mizkif isn't going anywhere.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul