"I learned that I'm really bad at yelling": Sykkuno shares anecdotes from voice acting experience with Valkyrae

In addition to Corpse Husband, streamers Sykkuno and Valkyrae took part in the Tribe Nine anime, voicing the Hannya Twins for a very brief scene in one of the episodes. In a recent stream, Sykkuno talked about the experience, and in particular, how difficult it was.

“I’m not good at yelling. And Rae was just laughing because she’s never heard me try to yell before.”

Sykkuno talks about voice acting with Valkyrae in Tribe Nine

In a recent livestream, Sykkuno spoke about his voice acting experience with Disguised Toast and Valkyrae in the Tribe Nine anime. The two streamers played a brief role in the series but learned just how hard voice acting can be.

He thought people wouldn’t even know the characters were him and Rae since they didn’t really speak. The two were making grunts and laughs. One piece of detail definitely stood out and that was how difficult it was to record his lines to match Valkyrae's contribution.

“And the worst part is that me and Rae had to do a kind of like, in-synch laugh, teasing noise, I guess? Here’s the thing: Rae went first, and she got to do it however she wanted, and I had to do it second. They’re like, make sure you sync it up with how Rae did it.”

The streamer felt this was far harder than just doing what Valkyrae did when she made her teasing sound. It’s certainly not easy being a voice actor, as the streamer learned just by doing this very brief scene for Tribe Nine.

“I’m just sayin’, cause Rae showed up and did it however she felt like, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to make it sound on the same timing as Rae’s, or it’s not gonna sound good.'"

Despite the challenges, it sounded like Sykkuno enjoyed the experience, saying it was pretty cool to partake in the opportunity. However, he stated that it was like being a “monkey in a zoo” because so many people monitored every single aspect of their performance.

Sykkuno felt that if he were playing a role that didn't involve beating up another character, he may have done better since that would likely require far less yelling.

“If I had got a chill character, that’s not very aggressive, you know, it would fit how I usually do things better, but I mean, it’s not a bad thing. I mean, we tried.”

He didn’t anticipate anything else coming from him with regards to voice acting, but even if it was a brief moment in an anime, he got to live out the dream of many viewers.

YouTube weighs in on Sykkuno's role in Tribe Nine

With that being said, not everyone seemed to know what he was talking about in the clip. The streamer didn’t reveal what anime he was a part of, only that he was talking about having to yell and follow other people when recording. Thankfully, another commenter had the answer. Others gave more specific details as well.

Others liked his work, thinking he could get into dub acting. It seemed like Sykkuno might be interested in pursuing more work in voice acting. He did mention that if he were playing someone far more placid, it would be easier to do.

Another person said they just needed LilyPichu on board to help, since he could get loud when arguing with her.

When it comes to yelling though, several people pointed out that he used to scream a lot in his earlier content. However, he’s become much more mellow in recent years.

However, not everyone was convinced that the streamer has what it takes to become an anime voice actor.

It’s not known whether or not the streamer will give voice acting another shot if given the opportunity, but it certainly sounds like he learned a lot about the rigors of this business. While he didn’t do much more than a few grunts and laughing sounds, the streamer made sure to explore the challenge.

