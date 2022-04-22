"She did a wipe test!": Valkyrae reveals how Fuslie avoided showering at Coachella

Valkyrae and Leslie “Fuslie” recently spent four days at Coachella, hanging out in the desert and listening to music. The iconic musical event is renowned for hosting eminent personalities from across the industry. With a plethora of artists gracing the event, stars from YouTube and Twitch stars weren't too far behind.

A fun celebration for a wide number of people, Valkyrae talked about a multitude of things, including how Fuslie avoided taking showers during the event.

“Yeah, she did a wipe test! She did a wipe test, it was so funny!”

Valkyrae thought Fuslie not liking showers was just a meme

During a recent stream, Valkyrae was asked by her audience if she showered at Coachella, unlike Leslie. This caused her to laugh in response:

“Bruh! Okay, You know, okay, I thought it was a meme, to be honest, the whole Leslie not really showering thing. I didn’t realize, how much this girl doesn’t really like showering.”

leslie @fuslie ME AND MY GORL AT COACHELLA ME AND MY GORL AT COACHELLA 😳 https://t.co/ptkmymKzro

According to Valkyrae, the event was incredibly hot and dusty, as everyone around them was coughing from all the dirt in the windy air. At the end of the day, the streamer and her friends went back to her Air BnB. Everyone decided to go take a shower at that point since it had been a long day, as Valkyrae stated:

“Leslie’s like, ‘You’re all showering?’ I could tell she’s getting a little, feeling a little judged because everyone’s showering and she doesn’t want to. She’s asking like, asking, ‘Is it okay if I don’t shower? Because I was gonna shower in the morning.’”

Valkyrae could tell Leslie was a little uncomfortable but had no idea why she doesn’t want to take a shower. However, the streamer had a suggestion for her friend. After much deliberation, Fuslie was asked to do a wipe test. Valkyrae recalled the incident:

“And we’re like, okay, go grab a wipe and wipe your arm. And if dirt comes off of it, you need to shower. And she wipes her arm, and there’s like, no dirt on it, but still like, I could feel the dirt all over. “

The streamer laughed about it and said it was a funny moment, but did not realize that Leslie's aversion to showers isn’t a meme.

Viewers reacted in the comment section

Opinions about this were pretty mixed all around YouTube. Some understood not wanting to take a shower after being out all day, stating it to be a tiresome exercise. Not everyone was so forgiving though.

Some users felt bad about Leslie being in such an awkward situation and trying to avoid a shower.

A few YouTube commenters, on the other hand, thought it was incredibly gross that the streamer doesn’t like to shower.

Some understood not wanting to have a shower at 2 or 3 in the morning, while others said as dirty as they likely were, it’s courteous to shower when a person will be sharing tight sleeping spaces.

Others didn’t understand, because getting dirt or sand on sheets was incredibly uncomfortable for them. This is where some people pointed out that Leslie genuinely does not like showering, and that is the reason.

A few people felt the same though. At the end of a long day, many just feel too lazy and prefer to take care of business in the morning.

A few stood up for Fuslie in this situation, saying people were too quick to judge her and had no idea about the reasons behind her actions.

Valkyrae certainly made it clear that Fuslie not liking to shower isn’t just a joke, it’s a real thing that the streamer deals with. Suffice to say, viewers had a lot to say about this revelation.

