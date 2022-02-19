"Addiction too strong": Twitch streamer Fuslie announces a break from GTA RP

Leslie "Fuslie" recently announced that she would be taking a break from roleplaying content on the GTAV NoPixel server. Her character, April Fooze, is hugely popular within the community.

Fuslie took to Twitter to announce her decision. Citing her addiction to the game, she revealed that she would not be conducting any roleplaying streams for a while.

"..addiction too strong.."

leslie @fuslie I definitely will be doing this more - especially for GTA RP!!! I streamed with no cam for the first time on my main channel tonight and it was so niceI definitely will be doing this more - especially for GTA RP!!! I streamed with no cam for the first time on my main channel tonight and it was so nice 😩 I definitely will be doing this more - especially for GTA RP!!!

Fuslie reveals that she is addicted to GTA RP

fuslie @fooozley probs gonna take a lil' break from RP the next few days.. addiction too strong and got some sponsor stuff and some IRL stuff with friends. i'll be on here and there though!! forsure no stream today and sunday! probs gonna take a lil' break from RP the next few days.. addiction too strong and got some sponsor stuff and some IRL stuff with friends. i'll be on here and there though!! forsure no stream today and sunday!

Following the massive revival of the NoPixel GTA server in 2021, the past year has seen most major streamers participating in the multiplayer roleplaying universe. Some prominent members include xQc, Valkyrae and Sykunno.

Fuslie's character April is also a fan-favorite among the viewers. Her collaborations with other streamers within the universe have provided several entertaining moments for her fans to enjoy.

However, over the past few months, the streamer has often mentioned her apparent addiction to the game. This feeling seems to resonate with several other streamers, with Valkyrae being the latest to join the club.

"probs gonna take a lil' break from RP the next few days.. addiction too strong"

Fuslie will be taking a break from the GTA RP server to focus on other commitments including sponsorship and "In real life" (IRL) content with her fellow streamers.

Her period of absence from GTA gameplay remains undefined. She has, however, stated that she would still be present online, mostly through other streams.

"..and got some sponsor stuff and some IRL stuff with friends. i'll be on here and there though!! forsure no stream today and sunday!"

Viewers and streamers react to Fuslie's break announcement

The absence of April Fooze will definitely leave viewers eagerly waiting for her return. As the news circulated across Twitter, fans and fellow streamers reacted to her announcement.

Valkyrae's character Ray Mond often features with April Fooze. The news seems to have hit her particularly hard as she mentioned their apparent co-dependence through the game addiction.

rae☀️ @itsraechill @fooozley Bruh wtf your addiction enables mine please don’t leave @fooozley Bruh wtf your addiction enables mine please don’t leave

Fuslie hilariously replied by asking Rae to hold the fort down in her absence.

fuslie @fooozley @itsraechill AHAHAH same here T___T i need to touch grass fam, HOLD IT DOWN FOR ME WHILE I'M GONE!! @itsraechill AHAHAH same here T___T i need to touch grass fam, HOLD IT DOWN FOR ME WHILE I'M GONE!!

Many poured their support for the streamer as she went on a much-needed break from streaming.

bhavita 💻🤞🏼 @BhavitaWasTaken . Detox :D @fooozley Have a great break :D!!! Hope you don't see april, and clean manor and yuno trying to kill you and passout3 or something in the dreams now. Detox :D @fooozley Have a great break :D!!! Hope you don't see april, and clean manor and yuno trying to kill you and passout3 or something in the dreams now 👀. Detox :D

axyl ☪︎ @agoraephobic @fooozley i’m glad you’re taking breaks when you need! we’ll be here when you’re back and support whatever variety content you may do until then :D @fooozley i’m glad you’re taking breaks when you need! we’ll be here when you’re back and support whatever variety content you may do until then :D

casey @PAULWASROBBED @fooozley does that mean we have to touch grass too? @fooozley does that mean we have to touch grass too? https://t.co/T8yB0MwN7D

nicole @fuzlie @fooozley well deserved! being the queen of content must be tiring, take a good rest! @fooozley well deserved! being the queen of content must be tiring, take a good rest! 😂

destiny @destinynildem7 @fooozley okay!! no worries, but i think i’m gonna need that sadge farming playlist link…. Just kidding!!!!!!! we love you leslie, you do what’s best for YOU! <3 @fooozley okay!! no worries, but i think i’m gonna need that sadge farming playlist link…. Just kidding!!!!!!! we love you leslie, you do what’s best for YOU! <3

Fuslie is a member of the streamer lifestyle and apparel organization 100 Thieves. She is known for her gaming content and often conducts offline streams with members of the OfflineTV and Friends community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul