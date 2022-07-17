“I’m absolutely obsessed with NoPixel” - Fan confuses Twitch streamer Zoil with NoPixel’s founder Koil at TwitchCon 

Twitch streamer Zoil is currently streaming his TwitchCon journey and came across a fan who confused him with NoPixel's founder, Koil.

Due to their similar names, fans - and occasionally other Twitch content creators - frequently confuse the British streamer with the Australian personality.

During Zoil's first day livestreaming at TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam, a fan mistook him for Koil and expressed her admiration for the Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP) server NoPixel and said:

"I'm absolutely obsessed with NoPixel. All of them, every single person you've streamed today with."

Zoil plays along as fan thinks he is actually Koil

TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam is in full swing and several prominent Twitch personalities such as EsfandTV, Pokimane, and Knut are streaming their experiences at the convention.

Twitch streamer Zoil was at the event and was having a hearty time interacting with fans and loyal viewers.

At the 40-minute mark of his recent IRL broadcast, the British content creator was taking photos and talking with his viewers when a female fan approached him from the back and stated that she was a huge fan of the NoPixel server.

Zoil quickly realized that the fan had mistaken him for Koil and decided to play along, saying:

"Oh, you love NoPixel? Yeah, it took a long time... it took a long time to you know, get all the logistics right on the backend, yeah. It's been a passion project for me personally. I'm glad you love NoPixel!"

The fan was amused to hear this and requested for a photograph:

"That's amazing! Can we get a picture?"

(Timestamp: 00:39:45)

After taking a selfie, the Twitch streamer hilariously panned the camera towards himself and said:

"Nobody knows who I am, let's go."

Half an hour prior to the incident, the Twitch streamer met with another fan who poked fun at him by repeatedly referring to him as Koil, and Leslie "Fuslie" also joined in the prank by stating:

"Hi! Good to meet you Koil! I'm a fan! Yeah, yeah, thanks for all the work you do at NoPixel server. Yeah, that's awesome!"

Fans react to the streamer's hilarious fan interaction

The conversation thread on r/LivestreamFail attracted a dozen fan reactions. Several Redditors stated that the Twitch streamer will end up roleplaying as Koil on the NoPixel server:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans providing their take on Reddit (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For some context, Koil is an Australian Twitch streamer and the owner and lead developer of the NoPixel GTA 5 RP server.

He is a popular figure in the streaming community who began his online career in 2016 and currently has 528k followers, and gets an average viewership of 3.9k fans per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far