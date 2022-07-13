“I was so surprised!” - Pokimane reacts to Myth moving to YouTube Gaming and provides her take

Fortnite star Ali "Myth's" unexpected move to YouTube Gaming recently shocked the entire streaming world, and Imane "Pokimane" too was stunned after she heard about the former's announcement.

During a recent livestream on July 13, viewers present on Pokimane's chat wanted to know her opinion on Myth switching to YouTube Gaming after streaming on Twitch for seven years. Her response was:

"I was so surprised! Am I the only one that was so surprised?"

Pokimane did not anticipate Myth moving to YouTube Gaming

The streaming community will remember July 12 as the day when Myth delivered the bombshell of his platform switch to YouTube Gaming.

The streamer's announcement video went viral on multiple social media platforms, and several Twitch and YouTube personalities congratulated the Fortnite gamer on his decision.

While the OfflineTV co-founder was interacting with her fans during the initial moments of her recent livestream, fans wanted to know her stance on Myth taking the YouTube Gaming deal.

She stated that she was surprised since she did not get to know the former Twitch streamer's exclusivity deal beforehand:

"I was like, really hecking surprised! It was more of like, I was surprised because I didn't hear about it, not that I was surprised that he would do that. Does that make sense?"

Imane continued the conversation by claiming that she did not anticipate that Myth would switch to YouTube Gaming and felt that he was not enjoying the streamer lifestyle:

"He wasn't always one of the first people that I would anticipate to go to YouTube, however, he is someone that I feel like... you know... with time, I feel like he has enjoyed streaming a little bit less and less, or maybe like, just enjoyed the streaming lifestyle a bit less and less. I mean me too, so I think it makes sense for him to take a deal like that."

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer ended the conversation by saying:

"And I think he's really happy with the reception and that's good!"

Fans react to Pokimane's opinions

While some fans agreed with the Twitch star's sentiments, others felt like she was hurt because Myth did not notify her about the platform change:

Fans reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Clipsterz/YouTube)

The 26-year-old streamer is one of the most influential content creators on Twitch and has won several awards and accolades throughout her online career. Earlier this year, she won the prestigious Legacy Award at the Streamer of the Year Awards 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far