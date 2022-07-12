Create
Notifications

"You were truly meant to do this"- TimTheTatman, Flexinja and fans congratulate Myth on his move to YouTube

Fellow streamers and fans react as Myth leaves Twitch for YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)
Fellow streamers and fans react as Myth leaves Twitch for YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)
Richik &quot;anarkiddie&quot; Bhattacharya
Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 12, 2022 05:06 AM IST

The balance of power between YouTube Gaming and Twitch is slowly but surely shifting as yet another streamer has switched from purple to red. Ali "Myth" has officially announced his move to the Google-owned platform. Fellow streamers and fans from the gaming community have subsequently flooded his posts on Twitter and YouTube with felicitations.

@Myth_ C H I L L S congrats brother, you were truly meant to do this. BEST OF LUCK 💜

The American streamer of Middle-Eastern descent had a considerable following on Twitch with 7.4 million followers and almost a thousand active subscriptions, making him the 12th most followed streamer on the platform. Twitch-turned-YouTube streamers such as TimTheTatman and Ludwig took to Twitter to welcome the former Fortnite pro to the red platform.

youtube-cover

Myth has set Twitter abuzz with his YouTube transition announcement

Kabbani's announcement comes just five days after OTV star LilyPichu's move from Twitch to YouTube. The streamer wars are getting heated as he becomes the latest addition to YouTube's exclusive streamer list. Myth had already hinted at the move in a tweet, which led some to anticipate a move.

I have an announcement to make in two days. Stay tuned. 🏴‍☠️

Streamers such as Valkyrae, Pokimane, Felixnja, Maya, bnans and numerous others congratulated him on the move:

@Myth_ Yaaaayyy myth!!! So proud of you!!!!!! Congrats!
@Myth_ C H I L L S congrats brother, you were truly meant to do this. BEST OF LUCK 💜
@Myth_ ew I teared up
@Myth_ Congrats Myth!!!!
@Myth_ Congrats Ali!! :D
@Myth_ Hell yeah dude!! Congrats and you’re gonna crush it.Been Team Myth since day 1!!!
@Myth_ Congratulations buddy! Fully understandable!:)
@Myth_ CONGRATS ALI 🥳🥳❤️
@Myth_ one of the best kept platform switches lmao, congrats myth!! 🎉 :)))

Many fans even urged Poki to follow her friends and make the switch as well, citing YouTube's pluspoints:

@pokimanelol @Myth_ ur turn
@pokimanelol @Myth_ Where’s your announcement? 👀

Streamers who have been critical of Twitch's policies in the past, such as TimTheTatman, also tweeted his appreciation of the move:

@Myth_ W https://t.co/mPf9h6nY7Y

Ludwig Ahgren, who made a similar move at the end of last year, wanted to arrange a Twitch vs YouTube Rust tournament, stating:

"YOUTUBE VS TWITCH RUST SERVER WE STREAM ROLL NOW"
@Myth_ YOUTUBE VS TWITCH RUST SERVER WE STREAM ROLL NOW

With that being said, Sykkuno had recently let it slip that a few more would be joining the red party by saying:

"I don't think I should say much about that, I'll say I know there's more people moving for sure."

He also congratulated Myth on the transition:

@Myth_ MYTHICAL

The official Twitch handle also replied to the streamer, wishing him luck as he moves to a new platform:

@Myth_ Here's wishing you nothing but lots of mythLove and continued success on the next chapter of your quest.

YouTube Gaming also came in, congratulating the creator on the move by replying to a bunch of fans:

@Myth_ And one we're especially excited about!
@ItsJaeDee Super excited to see @Myth_ absolutely crush it! 🔥
@BrunoPresents Heating up and staying hot 🔥

Many on the esports scene have been taking digs at Twitch over the recent exodus:

@Twitch @Myth_ "Here's wishing you nothing but lots of mythLove and continued success on the next chapter of your quest" https://t.co/WoSgvku1BX
@Sykkuno @Myth_ Twitch changing their slogan to "We still have Mizkif I guess?"
@Sykkuno @Myth_ everybody out here ditchin our boi Twitch for the better :(
@Valkyrae @Myth_ Rae and YouTube Gaming collecting streamers https://t.co/RlPrabwWXK
@Myth_ Twitch is going to run out of streamers
@Myth_ Twitch is falling oh no (congrats tho this is dope) https://t.co/vS971ODebE

Fans have rallied under his post, hyping up the move. Some reminisced about the old Twitch days with screenshots of their Twitch sub ranks:

@Myth_ Been an honor O7 https://t.co/xGnseZOLBv
@Myth_ Its been such a wild ride I can't wait to see you dominate the YT streaming scene my brotha <3 54 months heres to another 54 ! https://t.co/3Kfe369anX
@Myth_ Congrats myth! I’ll be tuning in 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/9Xughk8tQv
@Myth_ Enjoyed every sec of the journey o7 https://t.co/4y6ykhBuDh
@Sykkuno @Myth_ THE FORTNITE LEGEND
@Sykkuno @Myth_ WOOO!!
Also Read Story Continues below
@Sykkuno @Myth_ Mythical!

A lot of debate has surrounded YouTube's policy of recruiting streamers. However, the recent arrivals allude to a prudent and tactful process. More streamers on the platform will also help cultivate a streaming culture that might attract aspiring creators to prefer YouTube over Twitch.

Myth will start his streaming on the red platform on July 12, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...