Myth leaving Twitch for YouTube? Youtube Gaming July lineup has another "surprise announcement" planned for today

Myth might be next in a growing line of Twitch streamers leaving the platform for YouTube. Lily Pichu announced her move to the Google-owned platform only last week to much furore. Hence, fans are very much aware of a possible exodus in the offing.

With that being said, the former Fortnite Pro might have already hinted towards a probable move on July 9:

Myth @Myth_ I have an announcement to make in two days. Stay tuned. 🏴‍☠️ I have an announcement to make in two days. Stay tuned. 🏴‍☠️

The stars seem to be aligning for a potential platform change as the event plan released by YouTube Gaming for July lists a potential "Surprise announcement." The dates seem to correspond, sparking debate online about the streamer's future on Twitch.

New YouTube Gaming announcement might herald Myth's departure from Twitch

Ali Kabbani, known as Myth, is a popular Twitch streamer who primarily plays esports titles such as Valorant and Overwatch. His channel garnered a lot of attention from his Fortnite Battle Royal streams. The American was also the captain of the TSM Fortnite roster and a major proponent of the game's streaming success on Twitch.

YouTube gaming July Lineup has a "Special Announcement" slated for this week (Image via YouTube Gaming)

As per Myth's tweet, there will be a major update on his career in the next few days. The day lines up with a new announcement planned by the official YouTube Gaming lineup. The connection has led many on Twitter to speculate whether he will be the next Twitch star to leave the purple platform.

Who else could leave Twitch for greener pastures?

Fuslie is probably the next big candidate on the list who can switch platforms. Over the last year, she has joked numerous times about a potential move to YouTube. Her comments while watching Sykkuno's announcement trailer along with a mail leak during one of her streams have led many to expect her departure from Twitch. However, her itinerary for July seems to indicate that she is staying on the purple platform for now:

leslie @fuslie



JULY 10-20th Paris, Belgium, Amsterdam (will be at TwitchCon!)



JULY 21st-28th Seoul, Korea



I will be streaming our IRL adventures from me and my friends' channels! HERE WE GOO (my flight is taking off rn!!)

Exploring Myth's career and fans' reactions to his announcement

For a large part of his career, Myth was a part of Team SoloMid (TSM) but left the esporting organization at the end of last year. The variety streamer has recently devoted most of his focus to Valorant and heavily features in collaborative streams with people such as Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and Fuslie.

He has a tidy 7.5-million follower count on Twitch and another 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube. According to Twitch Metrics, he is the 21st most watched Valorant streamer in English and 12th most followed channel on the platform.

Despite his obvious popularity on the platform, many of his fans seem excited for a move to YouTube. According to them, YouTube is a better platform:

Glory @Urlookinatglory @JakeSucky Not surprising, Twitch isn’t offering anything that’s worth staying on their platform. They need to officially drop exclusivity or people are going to keep leaving @JakeSucky Not surprising, Twitch isn’t offering anything that’s worth staying on their platform. They need to officially drop exclusivity or people are going to keep leaving

Tweets Explained @sussyreddit @JakeSucky He needs to… no offense love the guy but twitch doesn’t show him love this a W imo @JakeSucky He needs to… no offense love the guy but twitch doesn’t show him love this a W imo

Mr. Zhang @EgalRdp @JakeSucky Pretty good move for him, he's not at his peak like in the Fortnite era, these days he can only pull an average of 2k~4k people, it's good numbers but not like how big he was, with a yt contract he will be more stable financially, without the need to pull big numbers view wise. @JakeSucky Pretty good move for him, he's not at his peak like in the Fortnite era, these days he can only pull an average of 2k~4k people, it's good numbers but not like how big he was, with a yt contract he will be more stable financially, without the need to pull big numbers view wise.

arfan @arfanfk @JakeSucky Wait this makes sense as to why he hasn’t been streaming for a bit @JakeSucky Wait this makes sense as to why he hasn’t been streaming for a bit

Many fans tried guessing what the announcement could entail. While some joked, Twitter user SpideyDP posted his thoughts about a possible move to YouTube. Multiple fans didn't seem too pleased with the idea:

Spidey @SpideyDP @Myth_ Myth to YouTube confirmed lol. In 2 days there is a surprise announcement for YouTube gaming then in 3 days he will stream in June 13 for the surprise announcement. @Myth_ Myth to YouTube confirmed lol. In 2 days there is a surprise announcement for YouTube gaming then in 3 days he will stream in June 13 for the surprise announcement.🔜🔴 https://t.co/GrLaKN5N7n

Carlos @CarlosBitMe @Myth_ You’re moving to Texas? Buying a mansion on a hill? Buying a Porsche? Or…moving to YouTube? 🤔 @Myth_ You’re moving to Texas? Buying a mansion on a hill? Buying a Porsche? Or…moving to YouTube? 🤔

Jordan @jordanisdownbad @Myth_ Myth is now exclusively streaming from the pirate bay @Myth_ Myth is now exclusively streaming from the pirate bay

Chap @ChapFN @Myth_ are you also joining sentinels valorant @Myth_ are you also joining sentinels valorant

A few thought he might even be joining the 100 Thieves:

faye @fayevalentine27 @Myth_ 100T myth i can feel it @Myth_ 100T myth i can feel it

Norrisel @Norrisel_ @Myth_ Rae liked this so im happy for you joining 100T @Myth_ Rae liked this so im happy for you joining 100T

It's safe to say that Myth fans are on the edge of their seats about the impending announcement. While it may not be a YouTube announcement, there does seem to be a level of credibility to the theory. All one can do is wait.

