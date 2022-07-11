Myth leaving Twitch for YouTube? Youtube Gaming July lineup has another "surprise announcement" planned for today

Myth might be next in a growing line of Twitch streamers leaving the platform for YouTube. Lily Pichu announced her move to the Google-owned platform only last week to much furore. Hence, fans are very much aware of a possible exodus in the offing.
With that being said, the former Fortnite Pro might have already hinted towards a probable move on July 9:
The stars seem to be aligning for a potential platform change as the event plan released by YouTube Gaming for July lists a potential "Surprise announcement." The dates seem to correspond, sparking debate online about the streamer's future on Twitch.
New YouTube Gaming announcement might herald Myth's departure from Twitch
Ali Kabbani, known as Myth, is a popular Twitch streamer who primarily plays esports titles such as Valorant and Overwatch. His channel garnered a lot of attention from his Fortnite Battle Royal streams. The American was also the captain of the TSM Fortnite roster and a major proponent of the game's streaming success on Twitch.
As per Myth's tweet, there will be a major update on his career in the next few days. The day lines up with a new announcement planned by the official YouTube Gaming lineup. The connection has led many on Twitter to speculate whether he will be the next Twitch star to leave the purple platform.
Who else could leave Twitch for greener pastures?
Fuslie is probably the next big candidate on the list who can switch platforms. Over the last year, she has joked numerous times about a potential move to YouTube. Her comments while watching Sykkuno's announcement trailer along with a mail leak during one of her streams have led many to expect her departure from Twitch. However, her itinerary for July seems to indicate that she is staying on the purple platform for now:
Exploring Myth's career and fans' reactions to his announcement
For a large part of his career, Myth was a part of Team SoloMid (TSM) but left the esporting organization at the end of last year. The variety streamer has recently devoted most of his focus to Valorant and heavily features in collaborative streams with people such as Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and Fuslie.
He has a tidy 7.5-million follower count on Twitch and another 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube. According to Twitch Metrics, he is the 21st most watched Valorant streamer in English and 12th most followed channel on the platform.
Despite his obvious popularity on the platform, many of his fans seem excited for a move to YouTube. According to them, YouTube is a better platform:
Many fans tried guessing what the announcement could entail. While some joked, Twitter user SpideyDP posted his thoughts about a possible move to YouTube. Multiple fans didn't seem too pleased with the idea:
A few thought he might even be joining the 100 Thieves:
It's safe to say that Myth fans are on the edge of their seats about the impending announcement. While it may not be a YouTube announcement, there does seem to be a level of credibility to the theory. All one can do is wait.
