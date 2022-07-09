“I have more respect for YouTubers” - Disguised Toast explains why streaming on YouTube is “harder” than on Twitch

Popular streamer Disguised Toast surprisingly claimed that streaming on YouTube is "harder" than on Twitch, given how much of a struggle it is to succeed on the Google-owned platform. When looking at YouTube vs. Twitch streaming, there are a lot of aspects to compare between the two.

While Twitch is still the dominant platform in most areas, YouTube is slowly closing the gap, constantly heating and hyping up their rivalry.

With Valkyrae, Dr. Disrespect, Sykkuno and LilyPichu on board, the red platform has already attracted a big chunk of Twitch's high-profile streamers list. Numerous popular Twitch streamers have made the ultimate decision to switch platforms either for money or for autonomy over content.

Disguised Toast explains why being a good YouTuber is tougher than streaming on Twitch

Livestreaming has become one of the most popular and biggest markets on the internet. However, in a furious attempt to go viral, many streamers struggled with the change of platform and its relevant algorithm

Amidst the continuous saga of YouTube vs. Twitch, the community recently saw yet another switch. Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu left the purple platform for YouTube after a decade. Now, following the big decision, Disguised Toast briefly explained the distinction between working on different platforms. He also posited how thriving on YouTube is tougher than succeeding on Twitch

Lily @LilyPichu a new chapter a new chapter ♥️ a new chapter https://t.co/Rlsn2RdzCU

Disguised Toast recently appeared on the Offline TV podcast with fellow host Scarra and guest anime expert Gigguk.

While discussing the ongoing platform switch and how streaming has become one of the most popular professional avenues during the pandemic, Disguised Toast addressed the major differences between the two primary streaming platforms, Twitch and YouTube.

As per the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer, it is a bit "harder" to understand YouTube's algorithm than Twitch. That's not all, he further highlighted that YouTube has better work ethics:

"Yeah streaming has definitely been more elevated lately but I would still say it is harder to be a good YouTuber than it is to be a good streamer. Like I have more respect for YouTubers than I have streamers, but maybe it's because I'm in this room."

To which Scarra added:

"What I love about YouTube is I think it’s more rewarding to be creatively fulfilling. I feel like each video can be unique and cool and I feel like that’s more difficult to do with streaming.”

Given that Twitch is a dedicated streaming platform, while YouTube is built for various types of content, including vlogs, short videos and long format features, the latter's algorithm does seem a lot more intricate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far