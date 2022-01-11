"They're probably too shy to ask me": Disguised Toast has a hilarious reaction to being ignored by fans on the streets while hanging out with Lilypichu and Valkyrae

Disguised Toast recently met with some disappointing embarrassment when he was out with Lilypichu and Valkyrae. The streamers were roaming about in the streets when they were stopped by some fans asking for pictures.

Fans took pictures with Lilypichu and Valkyrae while Disguised Toast patiently waited his turn. However, it turned into a hilarious ramble of words by the streamer when he realized that the fans were not going to ask him for pictures. Toast remarked:

"They're probably just too shy to ask me, yeah."

Disguised Toast has a hilarious explanation why he was not asked for pictures by fans

Disguised Toast was recently hanging out with a lot of other streamers like Valkyrae, Kkatamina, Yvonne, and Lilypichu. While they were on the streets, many of the streamers were asked for pictures by fans, but Toast was not one of them. He kept expecting to be the next one who would be asked for pictures, but it never turned out to be true.

While he was recording Lilypichu getting photographed with her fans, he could be heard having a conversation with another woman off-screen, who explained that she identified him, since her ex-boyfriend "was obsessed" with Toast.

However, once the woman left without asking him for a picture, Toast explained to Lily how it was so much worse when fans recognized him but did not ask for a picture:

"I think it would be better if she didn't know me. Cause it's like she knew who I am and made a choice to not take a picture."

However, during this conversation, a couple finally approached DisguisedToast, where the man asked Toast if he would be okay with taking a picture with his wife. The couple finally fulfilled Toast's desire of being photographed with a fan, just like all his fellow streamers.

Fans react to Toast being ignored

Mizkif had also faced a similar situation during his New York trip

During Mizkif's New York trip with Pokimane and other OfflineTV members, the OTK streamer also met a similar fate. He was at a shopping complex with Pokimane when he bet Kevin $20 that the fans would ask him for a picture next.

However, fans did not live up to Mizkif's expectations, resulting in the streamer being embarrassed as well as losing $20. Pokimane, however, found the situation hilarious and remarked that Kevin should have bet a higher amount.

