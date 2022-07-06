DisguisedToast reveals an innovative way to avoid playing ads

In a recent stream, Jeremy "DisguisedToast" revealed an innovative trick to avoid ads in-between livestreams. In a stream uploaded on Sunday, Toast explained to his viewers how he lets the ads keep running even after he has stopped playing or streaming.

This technique allows one to fulfill the minimum ad time required for a certain period on stream. The streamer elucidated:

"So the way it works is on Twitch you need to hit a certain ad amount per hour. But if you do like 20 minutes in an hour that means you can do 0 minutes for three extra hours"

DisguisedToast explains why he lets the ads keep running

On Sunday, the 30-year-old informed his viewers that he lets the ads keep running even after he has stopped streaming. In other words, Toast keeps the stream open even though he is not physically present. The OfflineTV member explained:

"Alright I have to do that cringe thing where I leave my stream running in to run ads, mainly because this is the only way to prevent ads from playing on stream regularly..."

He further elucidated:

"...so this is what I do...it's like I don't end the stream. I leave my stream running fro like several hours just spamming ads and this way when I stream regularly you guys don't get ads...when I stream regular Valorant or regular Among Us...you guys don't get ads"

However, Toast also realized that it can be a bit tedious and boring. To avoid people aimlessly watching the stream while playing ads, he added:

"I know it's kinda cringe. You guys don't have to stick around. I'm just gonna put on like Anime quizzes and that's it."

DisguisedToast is not the only streamer to employ this trick. Korean-American Twitch streamer and musician Lily "LilyPichu" has also implemented this method on her streams. She usually plays her own songs and calls them 'radio time' while she is not actively present in the stream.

Fans also shared their thoughts on the innovative idea

Fans have also reacted to the innovative plan that the 30-year-old OTV streamer has devised. Viewers have opined that LilyPichu was perhaps one of the people who planted the seed in Toast's mind.

Many fans have also argued whether Jeremy's actions are exploitative in nature. Here are some of the comments that viewers left under the LSF (LivestreamFails) post of the clip:

DisguisedToast presently has over 2.6 million followers on his Twitch account. He regularly streams games such as Fall Guys, Valorant and Among Us with other OTV members and friends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far