Watch: Twitch streamer Scarra announces that OfflineTV plans to visit Japan next month

Twitch streamer William "Scarra" spilled the beans regarding OfflineTV's upcoming trip and revealed that the streamer group would be returning to Japan next month. He also stated that OTV has more things planned out for the future:

"OTV will be going to Japan next month. We'll have a more official announcement with all the people going, but I can officially say, uh, it'll be one of the few things that we're going to be doing."

Scarra reveals that OfflineTV and Friends will be visiting Japan for over a week

The OfflineTV co-founder surprised the streaming community when he made an unofficial announcement regarding a trip to Japan. The former League of Legends pro confirmed that they would be in the country for more than a week and spoke a bit about a particular video:

"So, we'll be there for over a week, a lot of us and some people, so, uh, our video had something to do with something that happened... what happened there."

Scarra closed out the announcement by mentioning that all the content creators would be allowed to livestream during their trip. He also disclosed that he was given permission to talk about the upcoming trip. However, he was not aware of the details:

"So, I was given the go-ahead to talk about it today. So, we will be streaming there. We will be making videos there, and we'll be having like a nice time there. I might not talk too much about it because I don't have a lot of details, but I was told I could share the information."

The group previously visited Japan two years ago and had the time of their lives. Imane "Pokimane" uploaded a 20-minute vlog to her main YouTube channel and showcased various things the streamers experienced.

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to OfflineTV's next trip ever since, and Scarra plans on making an official announcement in the near future.

Fans react to the surprising announcement

The YouTube comment section quickly filled up with fan reactions, and some stated that Sykkuno and Disguised Toast had leaked information regarding the trip during their recent GeoGuessr stream.

One fan wanted the upcoming Japan trip to go smoothly. Another hoped to see the OfflineTV members collaborate with YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie."

Scarra is a former League of Legends pro, and he used to be the mid laner for Team Dignitas. After retiring from the professional gaming scene, he went on to form OfflineTV with Pokimane and Christopher Chan back in 2017.

