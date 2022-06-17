Watch: Valkyrae offers to buy Sykkuno a flight ticket so that the latter can participate in a special stream

YouTube Gaming streamers Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" got together during a recent stream to play and practice Minecraft for an upcoming event.

On May 13, Sykkuno teased that he would soon be moving back to his hometown in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in his own words said, "I'll be back eventually."

A week later, Sykkuno moved back to Las Vegas and shed some light on his living experience in Los Angeles with Valkyrae, Fuslie, and other well-known content creators.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

Rae has often spoken out and stated that she misses Sykkuno after the latter moved from the Los Angeles streamer house. During a recent stream, she offered to buy him a plane ticket, hoping the former Twitch streamer could come and attend the Roomy Game Night the same day.

Valkyrae wants Sykkuno to attend Roomy Game Night and offers to buy him a plane ticket

The YouTube Gaming stars teamed up together to play some Minecraft and improve their skills in the game.

While they were at it, the 100 Thieves co-owner realized that they were going to have Roomy Game Night the same day and Sykkuno would not be able to join them. She went ahead and offered to buy him a plane ticket, saying:

"Oh my gosh, we're going to have Roomy Game Night tonight and eat food and you're not here. Can I just buy your flight and you can come over."

Sykkuno was stunned to hear what Rae had to offer and challenged her:

"Oh, if you beat me in the Minecraft parkour."

Valkyrae did not believe the conditions Sykkuno had set up and said:

"Are you serious? You're that confident that... that I'm going to lose to you? Because you wouldn't never fly here tonight, so you're betting it because you know I'm trash!"

The GTA 5 RP gamer tried to defend himself by stating that he didn't mean to say Rae was bad at Minecraft:

"Well, I didn't say that. I mean, I'm pretty bad at too. You saw me mess up a lot."

The banter-filled conversation amongst the streamer buddies came to an end then and Sykkuno asked Valkyare to have fun for the upcoming Roomy Game Night.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

More than a dozen fans were present in the YouTube comment section. Some pointed out how Rae had asked Sykkuno to return to her place in Los Angeles several times before.

Fans provide their take 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Some fans were unaware that Sykkuno had moved back to his place in Las Vegas.

Fans provide their take 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

While nothing has been confirmed regarding Sykkuno moving back to Los Angeles, fans in the streaming community would be delighted to see him create IRL content again with various OfflineTV and 100 Thieves members.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far