“Internet there is kind of scuffed” – Sykkuno shares his experience living in Los Angeles with Valkyrae, Fuslie, and others

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" left the streamer gaming house in Los Angeles and moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent livestream, the former Twitch streamer shed some light on his experience living with famous streamers and housemates, including Rachell "Valkyrae," Leslie "Fuslie," Miyoung, and others.

Amongst the various positive things about the content creator house, there was one prevalent problem that Sykkuno spoke about. According to him, the internet was not up to the mark and it frequently crashed and mentioned:

"Internet there is kind of scuffed. I think it's just the infrastructure."

Sykkuno compared his stay in Los Angeles to Las Vegas

On May 24, the 30-year-old gamer revealed that he had moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas and provided some insights on the living and streaming conditions in Los Angeles.

He started by mentioning the poor internet service in LA:

"The internet, guys, oh man! This is... this is going to be bad because I just left, right, but guys, when I lived in LA, my stream crashed more times than the past year in Vegas. I'm just saying."

The GTA 5 RP gamer asked his fans if they remembered how the news of Sykkuno and Fulsie living together broke. He attributed the leak by mentioning how both the content creator's internet crashed at the same time, leading fans to speculate that they were living together in Los Angeles:

"You guys remember when we it was leaked that me and Leslie (Fuslie) were living together. It's because both of our internets crashed at the same time. Our first day moving in. So, I mean, it's kind of weird."

According to Sykkuno, one positive aspect of living in LA was:

"Only thing I genuienly think is better about the place itself is just the weather. Internet is worse, it's more expensive, a whole bunch of stuff."

Fans were intrigued to see if he had any roommates in Las Vegas, to which he replied by saying:

"Nope! I pretty much just live by myself but my family likes to visit a lot. I think they visit almost every month. So that's kind of nice!"

The conversation came close when some fans asked if he missed having roommates. He stated that he preferred living alone himself as compared to having roommates.

Fans react to Sykkuno sharing his thoughts about living in Los Angeles

A dozen fans responded in the YouTube comment section and provided opinions on Sykkuno moving out of the streamer's house in Los Angeles.

The former Twitch streamer shocked his audience and fans earlier this month after he announced that he would now be exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming. Since then, he has been getting an average viewership of more than 20k fans per stream.

