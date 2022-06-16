“You’re so f***ing annoying!” - Valkyrae lashes out at a stream sniper in Fall Guys

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" got together with her good friends and fellow Twitch streamers Ali "Myth" and Leslie "Fuslie" to play a few rounds of Fall Guys during a recent livestream.

As the Queen of YouTube Gaming was trying to make her way across various obstacles in-game, a stream sniper began grabbing her, which resulted in her getting slowed down and not being able to get across the map.

Valkyrae began calling out the stream sniper's antics and lashed out at them by aggressively stating:

"I can't get over, you're f***ing clinging. You're so f***ing annoying! Die, just die!"

Valkyrae rages at a stream sniper grabbing her in Fall Guys

Not long ago, Rae and Sykkuno got featured in a Fall Guys commercial, announcing that the game was going to be free-to-play from June 21. Since then, the YouTuber and her streamer buddies have been playing the fun battle royale game.

RAE @Valkyrae



@fallguysgame is free to download on June 21st!! Click the link to learn more 🏼 bit.ly/3xddD4D #ad IM IN THE FALL GUYS COMMERCIAL WOO!!!@fallguysgame is free to download on June 21st!! Click the link to learn more IM IN THE FALL GUYS COMMERCIAL WOO!!! ☺️🎉 @fallguysgame is free to download on June 21st!! Click the link to learn more ☺️👉🏼 bit.ly/3xddD4D #ad https://t.co/wdxRbl23kK

During a recent livestream on June 15, Rae got together with other streamers and played Fall Guys. Fuslie asked the group members if they could speculate on the number of children playing the game. Rae firmly stated that the players are "grown adults in the basement."

As she continued to play the game, a player began grabbing onto the 100 Thieves co-owner, which infuriated her. After hearing how she called out the stream sniper and became rage-filled, Myth responded by saying:

"Well um, you know Rae, maybe he doesn't need to die."

The Los Angeles native ironically began impersonating the stream sniper and continued to rant:

"I hate him. I literally hate this guy, all day today! All day today! He's like, 'Yeah, I'm grabbing Valkyrae, oh my god!' That's what this guy is doing and he is going to clip it and he is going to watch it every single day. I'm so mad."

Streamers on the voice-call began laughing as some tried to calm the YouTube Gaming streamer down. Myth tried to compose the YouTube Gaming content creator:

"Okay Rae, um, okay, you just take it easy a little bit on the guy. It's just a game, right? It's not that big of a deal. Everything's going to be okay Rae. Step away from the computer."

Rae hysterically began laughing and asked her friends to carry her through the round of the game.

Fans react to Rae's rant against the stream sniper

Several fans provided their viewpoints on Valkyrae getting mad at the streamer sniper, and some wanted to know if the streamer was being serious.

Some fans in the YouTube comment section interpreted the incident differently.

Valkyrae is easily one of the most popular figures on the Google-owned livestreaming platform, who began her journey by streaming her gaming content on Instagram.

