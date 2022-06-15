"I actually learned something from xQc" - Valkyrae reacts to xQc explaining how to open a bag of chips

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" did a Reddit recap during a recent livestream and came across a hilarious clip featuring Twitch star Felix "xQc".

A few days ago, Valkyrae hosted an IRL broadcast with her friends Thomas "Sykkuno" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast". At the time, the Queen of YouTube Gaming struggled to open a bag of chips and sought Sykkuno's help to open it.

xQc reacted to the clip and provided his expert opinions on how to open the chip packet and what Rae could've done to make the process easier. After watching the entire clip, the 100 Thieves co-owner gleefully mentioned:

"Oh my god, I actually learned something from xQc! He's a genius! Uh, what is that torque, by the way? Oh my god. The torque and the juice. Wow!"

The Los Angeles native hosted a three-and-a-half-hour long gaming livestream earlier today and spent the initial hours reacting to some of the trending posts and topics on the internet.

As she was doing a recap of top posts on her subreddit, Rae clicked on a high-upvoted post featuring xQc, with the title "xQc the physicist reacting to Rae trying to open a bag."

In the short clip, the former Overwatch pro provided expert knowledge and guided the YouTuber on opening a bag of chips:

"Oh my god, guys, guys, guys, I passed my physics class, okay, and I'll tell you what happens here. Okay, ready? Look, she uses all her hands, so she's distributing the torque across the juicer, okay?"

The Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer paused the video for a second and giggled after hearing what Felix had to say. The latter continued with his address:

"And what that does is that since this material is a line, she's working her hands against each other, literally. She's working it against each other, right? The reason it's not working, there's a lot of all the energy is lost in that transfer."

xQc shifted his focus to Sykkuno and added more:

"But then, what Sykkuno does is that he uses a concentrated in the middle, like that, right, and works finger against finger against the fabric."

The French-Canadian content creator's "educational" clip concluded with Valkyrae exclaiming by stating that the former is a genius and he helped her learn something new.

Fans present in Valkyrae's official subreddit were amused to hear xQc's deduction and several fans pointed out how he used the term - "torque."

Fans in the YouTube comment section did not hold back and provided their viewpoints on xQc's analysis.

All-in-all, fans were delighted to see xQc reacting to Rae's content and really loved the way the former went on to provide goofy and hilarious analysis on the optimized way of opening a bag of chips.

