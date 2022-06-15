Watch: xQc ranks himself as the “Face of Twitch” on his final streamer tier list

Twitch star Felix "xQc" decided to have some fun by ranking streamers and making a streamer tier list during his latest livestream.

The list-making phase started after he reacted to Adin Ross commenting on a past list Felix made when the latter ranked various music and Hip-Hop artists.

Felix was initially hesitant to rank Twitch streamers and spoke about hate-threads people had created on subreddits like r/LivestreamFail in the past. After several fans on his Twitch chat asked the streamer to make a new list, Felix agreed and stated that this would be the final tier list he would be making.

xQc ranks himself, Summit1G, Asmongold, and Tyler1 as the Face of Twitch on his final streamer tier list

The French-Canadian spent the initial hours of his recent broadcast interacting with his fans and doing some unique content. One of the things that he ended up doing was ranking various popular Twitch streamers on the tier list-making website.

He began by ranking political commentator HasanAbi, placing him in the "B" category. Felix provided the following reasoning for his decision:

"Azan (Hasan) is B. I like Hasan a lot. I like Hasan a lot, he doesn't play a lot of games, so it cuts his versatility a little bit."

He then moved on to ranking streamers like ChocoTaco, Gross Gore, and Pink Sparkles and placed all three of them in the "C" category.

Timestamp: 00:36:04

xQc continued ranking the streamers for the next 25 minutes. In his final streamer tier list, the former Overwatch pro placed streamers like Ludwig, Sodapoppin, Mizkif, DrDisRespect, Shroud, and Lirik in the "A" category, along with other well-known content creators like Disguised Toast, Pokimane, EsfandTV, GMHikaru, Greekgodx, and Myth in the "B" category.

After ranking almost all the streamers present in the list, xQc provided his take and stated:

"Wait now, this is fine. This is a good list."

Fans began talking about Lirik, saying he is a good content creator and should be placed in the "S - Face of Twitch" category. The streamer's response was:

"Yeah, Lirik is really good, that's why he is in 'A'"

xQc concluded making the streamer tier list and mentioned:

"Guys, in our modern day and age, okay, I literally cannot make a list like this. Okay? I can only say, 'Oh, it is like a content, extraction list' or whatever and it's something I literally cannot do it. I can't do it. You guys know how it is."

The Twitch sensation soon closed the tier list-making website and moved ahead with watching and reacting to several YouTube videos suggested to him by his fans.

Fans react to xQc ranking various streamers

The Twitch star's clip was a top post on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 315 fans coming in to provide their take on Felix's final streamer tier list. Some fans speculated and mentioned that he might've not even watched most of the content creators ranked on the list.

Several Redditors questioned the 26-year-old gamer's decision to rank Greekgodx in the "B" category.

Felix is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community, whose popularity has reached new heights this year. He is the most subscribed (92,069 subs) Twitch streamer with more than 10 million followers, and garners an average viewership of 78k fans per stream.

