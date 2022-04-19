Twitch streamer Greekgodx announces leaving TSM, fans speculate

Twitch streamer Greekgodx has officially announced that he has left TSM via a statement on his Twitter account on Monday. He established that even though he has chosen to no longer be affiliated with the organization, he will continue to create content for his viewers independently.

Dimitri @Greekgodx Was a fun time with TSM but i am no longer with them thanks for everything and good luck!

Moving on its just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future all i want to do is make peoples day a little better and have a good time doing it. Was a fun time with TSM but i am no longer with them thanks for everything and good luck! Moving on its just going to be me and the ggx gang with much more fun and content in the future all i want to do is make peoples day a little better and have a good time doing it. https://t.co/MT0bgFcYEu

Dimitri "Greekgodx" Antonatos joined the professional esports organization as a content creator in May 2020. Since the inception of his career in the limelight, the streamer has been entangled in several controversies, and the most outstanding one revolved around his anti-vaxx statements.

Fans react, speculate on why Greekgodx may have left TSM

Since joining TSM, Dimitri has been at the center of problematic antics over the years. Worried about his wellbeing, a few fans on Reddit wondered about their favorite streamer and what exactly may have happened prior to his announcement:

This resulted in a conversation between viewers about what the streamer is currently up to and what could possibly have led to his decision to leave TSM:

One fan made a reference to the content creator's 2019 feat in which he documented his weight loss and physical transformation journey, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on his behavior and the kind of content he was creating. They implied that Greekgodx may have changed for the worse since the pandemic:

Other fans celebrated the move, signaling that working with TSM might have been restricting Dimitri from his true potential. They were happily enjoying his latest context with the GGX crew and are looking forward to the new content from their favorite streamer. One fan is hopeful that this is news that the "old Greek" is bound to return.:

Adam Turmoil @turmoillive @Greekgodx i have been enjoying your streams, like the old days, thank you ggx @Greekgodx i have been enjoying your streams, like the old days, thank you ggx

boozool @twitch_boozool @Greekgodx hopefully this means more freedom for you content wise, looking forward to what you have in store for us. good luck @Greekgodx hopefully this means more freedom for you content wise, looking forward to what you have in store for us. good luck

certified schizo @CrumchtdBustNut @Greekgodx Better this way tbh. Good luck and I hope good ol Greek returns to his roots. @Greekgodx Better this way tbh. Good luck and I hope good ol Greek returns to his roots.

Another fan mentioned gaming organization One True King as a possible next move, but Dimitri politely declined the prospect:

Dimitri responds to a fan (Image via Twitter)

This resulted in giving fans more fuel to poke fun at Dimitri for his opinions about COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming that OTK would not even consider him in the first place:

didimao @didimaoTwitch @Greekgodx @Antw0n Did they finally ask you to get vaxxed lul @Greekgodx @Antw0n Did they finally ask you to get vaxxed lul

Dimitri is yet to give a clear reason as to why he has chosen to part ways with TSM, but it's evident that several fans are optimistic that this will be a positive change in the content creator's life.

Greekgodx is a British internet personality and YouTuber who has amassed 1.5 million followers on Twitch. In the past, he was very well known for his comedic commentary over his League of Legends streams. Recent controversies, on the other hand, have pitted him against fellow and popular streamers like HasanAbi, regarding his conservative beliefs about COVID-19 and conspiracy theories.

Edited by Siddharth Satish