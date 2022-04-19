Twitch streamer Greekgodx announces leaving TSM, fans speculate

Twitch streamer Greekgodx has officially announced that he has left TSM via a statement on his Twitter account on Monday. He established that even though he has chosen to no longer be affiliated with the organization, he will continue to create content for his viewers independently.
Dimitri "Greekgodx" Antonatos joined the professional esports organization as a content creator in May 2020. Since the inception of his career in the limelight, the streamer has been entangled in several controversies, and the most outstanding one revolved around his anti-vaxx statements.
Fans react, speculate on why Greekgodx may have left TSM
Since joining TSM, Dimitri has been at the center of problematic antics over the years. Worried about his wellbeing, a few fans on Reddit wondered about their favorite streamer and what exactly may have happened prior to his announcement:
This resulted in a conversation between viewers about what the streamer is currently up to and what could possibly have led to his decision to leave TSM:
One fan made a reference to the content creator's 2019 feat in which he documented his weight loss and physical transformation journey, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on his behavior and the kind of content he was creating. They implied that Greekgodx may have changed for the worse since the pandemic:
Other fans celebrated the move, signaling that working with TSM might have been restricting Dimitri from his true potential. They were happily enjoying his latest context with the GGX crew and are looking forward to the new content from their favorite streamer. One fan is hopeful that this is news that the "old Greek" is bound to return.:
Another fan mentioned gaming organization One True King as a possible next move, but Dimitri politely declined the prospect:
This resulted in giving fans more fuel to poke fun at Dimitri for his opinions about COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming that OTK would not even consider him in the first place:
Dimitri is yet to give a clear reason as to why he has chosen to part ways with TSM, but it's evident that several fans are optimistic that this will be a positive change in the content creator's life.
Greekgodx is a British internet personality and YouTuber who has amassed 1.5 million followers on Twitch. In the past, he was very well known for his comedic commentary over his League of Legends streams. Recent controversies, on the other hand, have pitted him against fellow and popular streamers like HasanAbi, regarding his conservative beliefs about COVID-19 and conspiracy theories.