"I hate OTK!": Emiru shares her "candid" opinion about Mizkif's One True King

Emily Schunk, popularly known as Emiru, recently shared her "candid" opinion about One True King (OTK). It's been almost three months since Emiru started working with Mizkif's One True King (OTK). So far, everything has been going extremely well for the Twitch streamer.

She began gaining immense popularity in a short period of time and also appeared in some of Mizkif's streams, giving her the opportunity to reach a much wider audience.

However, recently, in a surprising turn of events, the rising Twitch streamer shared some unexpected truths about OTK on her live stream. While having an emotional conversation about leaving OTK with her father, the Twitch streamer notes:

"Dad, dad, can I move home soon? I just hate it here so much and I hate OTK. Can I come home soon"

However, the matter isn't as simple and straightforward as fans think it is. There is a big catch.

Emiru shared her unpopular "opinion" about OTK

The Twitch streamer recently tried to trick her viewers into believing that she hates OTK and is planning to move back home. She also tricked viewers into thinking that she forgot to end the livestream and immediately called her parents.

Of course, the news came as a huge surprise to her fans. After saying a lot of nice things about OTK, the Twitch streamer pretended to end the livestream and called her parents. As per the streamer, she hates OTK and is not happy there. The streamer notes:

"Can I come home soon?

Evidently, the streamer was obviously joking about going back home. And the entire act was just scripted.

Fans react to the shocking reveal

As expected, at first, the majority of the fans were quite shocked with the reveal as most of the viewers believed all the drama. However, on the other hand, a handful of clever viewers immediately caught the streamer's acting and even appreciated her father's skill.

One YouTube viewer even hilariously pointed out the Oscar-level theater.

Fans react to the reveal (Image via- stream chats)

Fans react to the live stream (Image via- live stream chat)

The skyrocketing rise of Emiru in the streaming world

Back in 2022, the streamer officially joined the Austin-based Esports organization as a content creator. The popular organization is headed by some of the most prominent names in the streaming industry.

This includes Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, and more. Ever since she started working with One True King, the Twitch streamer has risen to new heights.

To put it simply, the American Streamer has grown widely in the streaming industry since she started collaborating with other known faces of OTK. At the time of writing, Emiru has amassed over 810K followers on Twitch and boasts over an impressive concurrent 47,000 average viewers.

Although the entire act was well scripted, the Twitch streamer definitely elicited interesting reactions from the audience with her acting.

