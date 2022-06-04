“I feel like I’m being treated very poorly” - Valkyrae makes an appearance on HasanAbi’s stream and jokes about his hospitality 

The streaming community was surprised to see YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" making an appearance on popular Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi's stream.

After the latter introduced Valkyrae to his audience, the streamer claimed that his viewers would go berserk if he did not offer any beverage or refreshment to his female guest.

Hearing this, Valkyrae took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes by agreeing with his viewers and stating:

"I feel like I'm being treated very poorly."

Valkyrae makes an appearance on HasanAbi's stream and jokes about not being treated well by him

The 100 Thieves co-owner surprised her fans by collaborating with HasanAbi and making an appearance on his stream earlier today. After they went live, Hasan went ahead by introducing the YouTube Gaming star to his audience.

The conversation kicked off when Hasan stated that he had something special planned for Pride Month. As the conversation continued, the Twitch content creator tried to make his guest feel comfortable by asking her if she wanted to drink something.

RAE @Valkyrae

You are valid, you are accepted and loved nomatter what anybodyyyyyyyyyyy sayssssss ahhhhHHHHHHHH!!!! Happiest pride month!!!!!!!!!!You are valid, you are accepted and loved nomatter what anybodyyyyyyyyyyy sayssssss ahhhhHHHHHHHH!!!! Happiest pride month!!!!!!!!!!You are valid, you are accepted and loved nomatter what anybodyyyyyyyyyyy sayssssss ahhhhHHHHHHHH!!!! 😡❤️

He pointed to what his fans say whenever a female guest makes an appearance on his stream:

"I just, I need to always ask to offer you a beverage because whenever there's a woman on stream and I don't offer them a beverage, chat literally goes buck wild. Like, they go crazy! They will start freaking out like, 'Why aren't you offering her something? She's uncomfortable, she's clearly uncomfortable! What's wrong with you?'"

Rae played along with what Hasan's audience said and expressed surprise at the latter's hospitality. She also claimed that she was feeling uncomfortable:

"I'm really uncomfortable and it's really hot and I'm kind of surprised you didn't offer water sooner."

The Twitch streamer pointed at a water bottle on the ground, leaving Rae stunned. Following this, the Los Angeles native mentioned that she felt that she was being treated very poorly.

The political commentator pleaded with the streamer not to joke about it and reasoned by saying that his fans would blast him. The 100 Thieves' co-owner immediately backtracked her statements and stated that she was joking.

"Okay, it was a joke, it was a joke!"

The conversation continued as fans began suggesting ways to Hasan by which he could improve the air circulation in his room after the YouTube Gaming star stated that his room was hot. One such suggestion, which involved cracking the room's door open, was particularly amusing.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

More than 170 fans provided their take on the streamers' conversation. Several pointed out Hasan's awkward interactions with guests while others spoke about Rae's facial expressions during the 3-minute long clip.

Fans providing their take (Image via Shrimpkkuno and Hasanabi Productions/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the biggest content creators on the red gaming platform who began her livestreaming career back in 2014. She previously streamed on Twitch, before changing platforms to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

