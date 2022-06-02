“I was so drunk, my eyes started swelling” - Valkyrae explains why she cried after Disguised Toast yelled at her 

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted her first-ever drinking stream last month.

After she was done streaming for the day on May 31, she hopped on her alternative Twitter account and regretted her decision to drink on stream. However, she seemingly teased that this was not the last time she would do the same.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Alcohol is wild LOL I’m never drinking on stream again until the next time I do Alcohol is wild LOL I’m never drinking on stream again until the next time I do

During a recent livestream, the streamer spoke about an incident where she ended up crying after Disguised Toast yelled at her on stream. Valkyrae provided more context for the incident and mentioned:

"I was so drunk, my eyes started swelling and I can feel that I am about to cry."

Valkyrae reveals why she began crying after Disguised Toast yelled at her on stream

The 100 Thieves co-owner was on a roll during a recent broadcast. She joined her good friends Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Tarik to play Valorant.

An incident occurred during the stream when Toast began yelling at the YouTuber, and the latter began crying. Rae spoke about the subject and provided a reason for her emotional outburst:

"What happened was, all right, I had a little too much to drink, okay? I definitely was; I was drunk and apparently, my limit is 1.5 sojus (Soonhari Soju), which is ridiculous, and Toast was yelling at me like usual."

The Los Angeles native clarified that Disguised Toast's concern-filled banter did not bother her, but her being so drunk on stream had the opposite effect. She mentioned that her being drunk led to her eyes getting swollen due to built-up emotions, and she felt that she would soon begin crying.

She continued with her address:

"So, I was worried about how it was going to be perceived on everyone else's stream and then I was thinking like, 'If I start crying, people are going to chat hop and like start freaking out on everyone.'"

The YouTube Gaming star tried to contain her emotions and turned off her webcam for a few moments:

"So I was like drunk, trying to like hold back my drunkenness and then um; so I just like shut my webcam off and I was like, 'I can't anymore, I'm too drunk.' I turned off my stream and just (acts out crying). Just sobbing!"

All of her streamer buddies expressed their concerns by texting her immediately to see if she was fine. Following this, Valkyrae apologized to Disguised Toast and claimed that she tends to get sensitive after she drinks.

The conversation came to a close when Valkyrae mentioned that Toast, too, apologized to her by sending her a pack of apology donuts the next morning.

Fans react to Valkyrae providing a reason for crying on stream

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved every bit of the drunk Rae and wanted more of her streaming content.

Valkyrae is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community who began exclusively livestreaming on YouTube Gaming back in 2020. Since then, she has amassed a following of more than 3.67 million subscribers.

