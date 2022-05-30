“There’s no way you guys didn’t know” - Valkyrae talks about her age on stream, leaves fans shocked 

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" continues to dominate the red platform's streaming sphere. Several fans were shocked to hear how old the streamer was during her most recent broadcast.

The streaming star herself was taken aback when fans began stating that they did not believe the streamer was 30 years old. This belief from her fans elicited the following reply from Valkyrae:

"There's no way you guys didn't know."

Valkyrae shocks fans by revealing her age on stream

The 100 Thieves co-founder hosted a gaming stream on May 30 and spent the initial hours of her stream interacting with her fans and talking about her personal life.

Some fans were intrigued as they wanted to know how old Rae was. She began the conversation about her age by speculating that several of her fans were not aware of her age:

"How old are you? I am; I feel like a lot of you don't realize that I am 30 years old. I am 30 since January 8th and the year is already halfway over. The rest of my life is happening. It's happening!"

She smiled and let out a small laugh after revealing her age. The Los Angeles-native confronted her loyal fans by mentioning that she did not believe her fans:

"Oh, don't act like you guys didn't know. There, there's no way you guys didn't know."

Rae began speculating by mentioning that video games have affected her physical and mental growth. She sarcastically mentioned:

"But yeah! Yeah, I do, I genuinely do feel like video games have stunted my mental growth and also have stunted my physical growth as well. There has to be a reason for why I'm so small!"

Fans began replying by saying that they felt like Rae was 20 years old or something. Valkyrae's response to her fans' compliment was:

"You look 20. It's because Asians don't raisin, and I am half, so half of my aging speed has been slowed down. Right?"

She laughed yet again and moved forward with her daily livestream.

Fans react to Valkyrae talking about her age on stream

Fans present in the YouTube comments section were amazed to learn how old the streamer was. Fans compared the birth years of various OfflineTV (OTV) members and realized that most of them lie in the same age group.

Fans reacting to the revelation 1/2 (Images via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Some fans agreed with the streamer's statements on her mental and physical growth being hampered by games.

Fans reacting to the streamer's revelation 2/2 (Images via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent female gaming and streaming personalities in the world and has more than 3.67 million subscribers with a whopping 222 million channel views.

