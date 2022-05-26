“Girls are so mean!” - Valkyrae opens up and talks about her high school bullies

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" teamed up with her good friends Thomas "Sykkuno," Jeremy "Disguised Toast," and Miyoung during a recent livestream.

As the streamer group played a fun game of Fall Guys, the topic of high school bullies came up after Disguised Toast asked his streamer buddies about their high school bullies and what they thought they were doing right now.

After the Queen of YouTube Gaming stated that her bullies would be doing "absolutely nothing," she opened up and spoke about four different people who bullied her. She also mentioned how girls would treat her:

"Girls are so mean! They would steal my stuff!"

Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Miyoung talk about their high school bullies

The OfflineTV (OTV) squad grouped together to play Fall Guys during their recent broadcast. As they were busy playing the fun battle royale game, Disguised Toast asked a question regarding his friends' high school bullies and speculated on what they would be doing currently.

After Rae stated that the bullies would be doing "absolutely nothing," Toast asked her to name her bullies. She replied:

"There is a guy named Jordan, Mitchell, Lacy, and Becca, bruh. Yeah, f**k you Becca!"

Toast was surprised to hear that Valkyrae had four different high school bullies.

"Jordan, Mitchell, Lacy, and Becca. You have four bullies? Were they like together?"

The 100 Thieves co-owner mentioned that she knew the four bullies on separate occasions. Miyoung joined in on the conversation and mentioned that girls aren't mean.

Toast @DisguisedToast rae and miyoung came over so i guess we're streaming rae and miyoung came over so i guess we're streaming https://t.co/He9vaHuxVJ

Valkyrae disagreed with Miyoung's statement and mentioned that the girls she knew had been mean to her because they stole her personal belongings. She continued to talk about her high school bullies:

"Oh my god, they were the fakest! They made fun of my teeth a lot. They called me a beaver and a horse."

Sykkuno grabbed the opportunity to make a light-hearted joke by teasing Valkyrae and said:

"Well, you know what? Now you're the most popular person at the Gala. So, who's winning now, right Rae?"

The streamer group carried on playing Fall Guys for the rest of their stream.

YouTube comment section reacts to the streamer group's experience with high school bullies

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with fan reactions. Some fans mentioned that they admire the YouTube Gaming streamer a lot and according to them, she has won the game of life.

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience (Image via ValkyraeMoments/YouTube)

Some fans mentioned that there was a possibility that some people might begin analyzing Rae's high school yearbook or something similar to get to know the aforementioned bullies and in turn might start cyber-bullying them.

