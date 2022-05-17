“Yeah, I liked it more when it was muted”- Disguised Toast disapproves of Sykkuno’s dad joke

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" made a pun-based joke during a recent livestream that poked fun at Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" iconic name. Sykkuno grabbed the opportunity to make a dad joke when Toast mentioned that he aims to keep a low profile while gaming by using limited emoticons in-game.

Toast @DisguisedToast diamond with judge only not even trolling no kyap skull emoji times seven diamond with judge only not even trolling no kyap skull emoji times seven https://t.co/uxofitFApo

As the OfflineTV squad waited in the game lobby to find a game, the Las Vegas native made a joke about Disguised Toast's name and realized that he was muted the entire time.

After Sykkuno unmuted himself and retold the same joke, Toast sarcastically disapproved of the former's jest:

"Yeah, I liked it more when it was muted."

Sykkuno makes a light-hearted joke about Disguised Toast's name

The former Twitch streamer was playing Valorant with his buddies. While the OfflineTV squad waited in the pre-game lobby, the topic of using in-game emoticons surfaced.

Toast mentioned that he did not use animated emoticons and was willing to give the slots to his friends. Upon hearing this, fellow team members expressed their surprise.

Toast initiated the conversation by saying:

"Oh, you want some animated emote slots? I actually don't use any of it."

The revelation shocked the 30-year-old YouTuber, and he asked him the reason for not using the available emoticon slots. Disguised Toast replied:

"Nope, because I hate cultivating a community around my persona."

Upon hearing this, Sykkuno came up with a witty, pun-based reply:

"I guess that's why you're always disguised."

A moment of silence followed the streamer's joke, and he tried to lessen the blow by clapping and laughing at his joke. He then added:

"Oh, okay. I thought you would like that one. So, we in queue yet or...?"

A few seconds later, the YouTuber realized that he was muted the entire time, and that was the reason no one responded to his joke. He expressed his surprise by stating:

"Wait, was I muted? Oh, my god, I was muted! You didn't hear that."

He burst out laughing after unmuting himself. Toast was intrigued to learn what his friend had said while he was muted, and Sykkuno replied by saying:

"Well, now it's just awkward but... Well, you said, I didn't want to build a community around your persona, and then I said, 'Oh, that must be why you're disguised.' And then I was muted..."

Disguised Toast mentioned that he preferred it when his friend was muted, and the conversation came to an end when the YouTube Gaming star mentioned:

"Wait, what do you mean? That was a pretty good one."

Soon, the OTV squad found a game and continued with their streams on their respective channels.

Fans react to the streamer's joke

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved the content creator's hilarious dad joke.

Fans react to the streamer's joke (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Ever since the former Twitch streamer moved to YouTube Gaming, he has gained a whopping 160k subscribers on his YouTube channel and has gained at least 10k subscribers on a daily basis. He currently has 2.81 million channel subs with a total of 321 million video views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish