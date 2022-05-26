Watch: Ludwig opens his first-ever CS:GO case and gets M9 Bayonet Marble Fade

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig started playing the popular first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Before he began playing the game with his buddies, the streamer spent more than two hours opening various cases and loot boxes in the game. His beginner luck blessed him as he managed to get a rare M9 Bayonet Marble Fade after opening his first-ever CS:GO case.

Ludwig scores a rare knife after opening his first CS:GO case

The Los Angeles native hosted a "Bros versus Pros" gaming stream featuring FPS pro-gamer Tarik. Before beginning the special stream, he spent some time opening various cases present in the game.

Since this was his first time opening cases in CS:GO, he asked his fans which cases to get and how to move forward. He chose to open a Chroma 2 case and tried to identify the tiers of skins available in this case:

"So the best thing is rare special item, the purple things are third best, this thing (pointing at Red [Covert, Extraordinary] skins) is the second-best, and then blue is all mid"

He opened the case and mentioned:

"So, why don't we just get the yellow thing then?"

To his surprise, his wish was granted, and the rare M9 Bayonet Marble Fade dropped for the former Twitch streamer. He began shouting to express his emotions and exclaimed:

"Oh my god! Oh my god! What the hell?"

He began laughing as he continued to express his joy. He then started to question his luck:

"What!? That was my first box I've ever opened in my life! Sorry, I sounded like Goofy."

Some fans asked him where he managed to get the cases, and he joked by sarcastically mentioning that he got the cases from a website called csgogambling.

He inspected the knife and conversed with his fans:

"Holy s**t! That's crazy, I just got a knife! This cost me like $11. I told you I should've bought that key!"

Fans began asking him to check the value of the rare knife. He went to the Steam Community Market and realized that the knife was worth $984, and the last one was sold on May 25.

Streamer takes a look at the value of the knife (Image via Ludwig/YouTube)

The 26-year-old content creator continued to open more cases and played the first game of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Tarik after two hours.

Fans react to Ludwig getting a knife in his first case

Fans on Reddit were jealous of the streamer for getting a rare knife in his first-ever case opening.

A Redditor mentioned that the YouTube Gaming streamer unboxed a rare StatTrak AWP ten minutes after getting the M9 Bayonet Marble Fade.

Some fans wanted to know where they could sell in-game items.

Ludwig is one of the most famous personalities in the streaming community and is known for popularizing the subathon style of streams. The YouTuber has more than 2.95 million subscribers and 722 million channel views.

