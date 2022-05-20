"I have been asked to a few"- Valkyrae reveals she's already been approached by boxing event organizers

The internet has been going crazy ever since YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" uploaded a picture of herself training in a boxing ring.

Earlier today, the 100 Thieves co-owner talked about the subject during a livestream and highlighted her progress. She mentioned that she has learned a bunch of new boxing moves and is loving every bit of the journey.

Some fans inquired if she had been approached by any boxing event organizers, and she replied by stating:

"I have been asked to a few different boxing events already."

Valkyrae talks about her boxing experience and reveals that she's been asked to participate in boxing events

Twitter went into a frenzy on May 18 after the livestreaming star shared a picture of herself training in a boxing ring. Prominent Twitch streamers and YouTubers reacted to her post, and some even expressed their interest in a boxing match.

Former Twitch content creator Thomas "Sykkuno" and OfflineTV member Jodi "QuarterJade" have shared their thoughts regarding facing the GTA 5 RP gamer in the ring.

During a recent broadcast on May 20, Valkyrae discussed the same topic and mentioned that she would continue training for the next three months. She began the conversation by saying:

"Boxing was fun. I learned so much. It was actually crazy. I love it! I locked in for three months. I prepaid."

As the conversation carried on, Valkyrae showed off her new fighting skills by showcasing different types of punches:

"Jab, jab! Jabbing is for distance. There's four types of punches. Jab, cross, uppercut, hook. Yeah, this is the hook."

Moving forward, Valkyrae mentioned that even though she has been approached by some boxing event organizers, she has not accepted any offers since she is currently focusing on training and getting better at the sport:

"I did not confirm to any fighting event. I did not."

After confirming that she's been asked to participate in a few boxing events, she added:

"But I kind of wanted to just do some training to see if I would like it in the first place, and I do like it."

The conversation came to a close with the YouTuber mentioning that her interest in the sport was at its highest and that she could not stop thinking about it.

Fans react to Valkyrae diving into the world of boxing

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fan reactions, and many wanted to share their opinions on the influencer trying out a new sport.

While there were a lot of positive and wholesome messages, several fans pointed out that boxing is a very serious sport that requires an immense amount of dedication.

Boxing has gone viral in the streaming community following the conclusion of YouTuber iDubbz's Creator Clash. The boxing event featured several Twitch streamers like Rebecca "JustaMinx" and OTV member Michael Reeves.

