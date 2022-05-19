“I feel like Rae could take a bunch of people” - QuarterJade responds to fans asking her to box Valkyrae

Twitch streamer and famous OfflineTV (OTV) member Jodi "QuarterJade" recently reacted to her good friend Rachell "Valkyrae's" boxing training pictures.

After hypothetically pondering and comparing various physical attributes and statistics, Jodi was hesitant to fight Valkyrae due to the differences in their physique. However, she applauded Valkyrae's boxing practice by stating:

"I mean, I saw that she was practicing, I feel like Rae could take a bunch of people."

QuarterJade compares her physical attributes with Valkyrae and talks about a potential boxing match

The topic of influencer boxing has gone viral after iDubbz's Creator Clash ended earlier this week. Following its conclusion, several Twitch and YouTube Gaming personalities took to Twitter to ask their fans and peers if anyone was interested in fighting them.

Yesterday, the Queen of YouTube Gaming surprised her followers after posting an image of her training in a boxing ring. Several internet personalities reacted and expressed their keenness to box her.

RAE @Valkyrae ‍ First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer😮‍💨🎉 https://t.co/k1c7N4bKLY

Twitch streamer QuarterJade spoke on the same topic after some viewers asked her who would be her pick for a boxing match. In response, she asked her viewers to name a few content creators who are 5'3" tall and weigh 120 pounds.

Fans in her Twitch chat suggested Valkyrae as an option, to which she said:

"Rae? I'm sorry, Rae is not 5'3", nor I don't think 120 pounds. She's teeny-tiny. She's like, so petite. I'm also taller than Rae."

Fans argued her notion by stating that Valkyrae is close enough to Jodi's stats, and she added:

"I mean, maybe. I feel like she's way lighter than me. She is so petite. She's like 105. Guys, I'm like 120 something. Say like I'm 125. Isn't that way too much of a difference? I don't know how it works exactly, but I'm pretty sure that our weight difference is not ideal. Right?"

Viewers then mentioned that Valkyrae claims that she is 5'3", and the Twitch streamer burst out laughing after hearing the claims. The conversation came to an end when the 24-year-old livestreamer acknowledged Valkyrae's boxing practice and felt that the latter could beat a bunch of people in the ring.

Fans react to QuarterJade's potential boxing match against Valkyrae

Some fans in the YouTube comment section mentioned that the Twitch streamer should not underestimate short people and provided the example of the professional boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

However, some fans agreed with Jodi's sentiments and stated that it would not be ideal for Valkyrae to fight her. Fans mentioned that Jodi could potentially fight Twitch VTuber CodeMiko instead of Valkyrae.

Edited by R. Elahi