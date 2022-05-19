"What do they get out of it?"- CodeMiko questions mainstream media for 'protecting' Amber Heard

Earlier today, popular VTuber Youna "CodeMiko" expressed her feelings regarding the mainstream media 'protecting' Amber Heard during her trial against Hollywood star Johnny Depp through a Twitter post. The Depp-Heard case has been going on for a while now, and Miko has now shown her support for Johnny Depp in the same tweet.
The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case has gone viral on multiple social media outlets, eliciting some major responses from prominent faces on the internet. From xQc and Pokimane to CodeMiko, many Twitch streamers are publicly showing their support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
Expressing her frustration towards the mainstream media, the streamer CodeMiko notes:
"Why is mainstream media trying to protect Amber Heard so much? What do they get out of it?"
CodeMiko expresses her annoyance with mainstream media for 'protecting' Amber Heard
After a week-long hiatus, the trial got under way on May 16, with Amber returning to the stand for her testimony. The streaming community has been keeping itself updated on the matter, with plenty of popular stars coming out in support of Johnny Depp.
What started way back in April 2022 as an in-court battle between the two is now the most trending topic on the Amazon-owned platform.
Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, popular VTuber, CodeMiko voiced her annoyance towards mainstream media for continuously trying to support Amber. She also shared some screenshots of headlines associated with popular names in the world of news to bolster her point.
As expected, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 10K likes within a couple of hours.
The trail run is a hot topic of debate on the internet right now. Some feel like Johnny Depp is at fault, while others claim that Amber Heard is not being genuine. While the polarizing opinions of the community remain, as far as Miko is concerned, she is publicly supporting Johnny in his trial.