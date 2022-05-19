"What do they get out of it?"- CodeMiko questions mainstream media for 'protecting' Amber Heard

Earlier today, popular VTuber Youna "CodeMiko" expressed her feelings regarding the mainstream media 'protecting' Amber Heard during her trial against Hollywood star Johnny Depp through a Twitter post. The Depp-Heard case has been going on for a while now, and Miko has now shown her support for Johnny Depp in the same tweet.

The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case has gone viral on multiple social media outlets, eliciting some major responses from prominent faces on the internet. From xQc and Pokimane to CodeMiko, many Twitch streamers are publicly showing their support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Expressing her frustration towards the mainstream media, the streamer CodeMiko notes:

"Why is mainstream media trying to protect Amber Heard so much? What do they get out of it?"

Read on to find out more about the popular VTuber's tweet and how fans reacted to it.

CodeMiko expresses her annoyance with mainstream media for 'protecting' Amber Heard

After a week-long hiatus, the trial got under way on May 16, with Amber returning to the stand for her testimony. The streaming community has been keeping itself updated on the matter, with plenty of popular stars coming out in support of Johnny Depp.

What started way back in April 2022 as an in-court battle between the two is now the most trending topic on the Amazon-owned platform.

Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, popular VTuber, CodeMiko voiced her annoyance towards mainstream media for continuously trying to support Amber. She also shared some screenshots of headlines associated with popular names in the world of news to bolster her point.

As expected, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 10K likes within a couple of hours.

Fans react to Miko's tweet on the matter

As expected, Miko's tweet on the issue has attracted quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Fans and Twitter users are reacting to Miko's post in the thousands, and here are some of the relevant responses.

Zack but with an H @nova1789 @thecodemiko Amber’s PR team went for mainstream media, Depp’s went for social media. She’s trying to protect her image to keep her roles, he’s trying to rebuild his. The real question is why people on the internet are treating this like the Super Bowl @thecodemiko Amber’s PR team went for mainstream media, Depp’s went for social media. She’s trying to protect her image to keep her roles, he’s trying to rebuild his. The real question is why people on the internet are treating this like the Super Bowl™️

Lupine - non melior amicus non nequior hostis 🇺🇦 @Genxpunk69 @thecodemiko It is because the professional experts and media pundits globally can see what any one who possesses the ability to actually reason can see. Did that thought ever occur to you? @thecodemiko It is because the professional experts and media pundits globally can see what any one who possesses the ability to actually reason can see. Did that thought ever occur to you?

Stefan Smith @BeardedSmith @thecodemiko The Vogue article is particularly wild. Basically saying we have to believe all women regardless of the situation and that the social media reaction will cause victims not to come forward, completely ignoring the fact that this case has been a huge boon for make victims @thecodemiko The Vogue article is particularly wild. Basically saying we have to believe all women regardless of the situation and that the social media reaction will cause victims not to come forward, completely ignoring the fact that this case has been a huge boon for make victims

Barento @razlol @thecodemiko PR team going to work and also still starting in an blockbuster film whereas Depp has nothing @thecodemiko PR team going to work and also still starting in an blockbuster film whereas Depp has nothing

HypercriticalBrit @HypercritBrit @thecodemiko She wasn’t being protected at first but then she got a new PR team who have basically gone in to overdrive and the mainstream media for some reason (money) is lapping it up @thecodemiko She wasn’t being protected at first but then she got a new PR team who have basically gone in to overdrive and the mainstream media for some reason (money) is lapping it up

Clearance Isle Caligula @Aerondyte0 @thecodemiko Because we put so called victims on a pedestal and then got stupid and stopped thinking for ourselves. We decided it was best to believe all allegations at face value rather than actually investigate and do proper due process. @thecodemiko Because we put so called victims on a pedestal and then got stupid and stopped thinking for ourselves. We decided it was best to believe all allegations at face value rather than actually investigate and do proper due process.

Smile :) @Someone31411943 @thecodemiko Really good question. It wouldn't be so frustrating or odd if they at least made SOME articles criticising Amber over what's been brought up against her, but I've barely seen any. The bias is impossible to not see. They aren't even hiding it. Its weird af @thecodemiko Really good question. It wouldn't be so frustrating or odd if they at least made SOME articles criticising Amber over what's been brought up against her, but I've barely seen any. The bias is impossible to not see. They aren't even hiding it. Its weird af

🌺 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑'𝖘 𝖆𝖉𝖛𝖔𝖈𝖆𝖙𝖊 🌺 @FillaneAmmisto @thecodemiko For that we should look up which side they were on when the accusations came from Amber's side. If they believed her back then, they of course don't want history to be rewritten with them on the wrong side @thecodemiko For that we should look up which side they were on when the accusations came from Amber's side. If they believed her back then, they of course don't want history to be rewritten with them on the wrong side

LadyFel Lady of Letters @Lady_Fel @fl2me27



This is one hell of a hill to die on, methinks. @thecodemiko I would say this is far worse for their credibility. There's some honour in admitting you were wrong and a sincere apology. Forcing the same narrative with every new piece of the puzzle will lose them far more in the long run.This is one hell of a hill to die on, methinks. @fl2me27 @thecodemiko I would say this is far worse for their credibility. There's some honour in admitting you were wrong and a sincere apology. Forcing the same narrative with every new piece of the puzzle will lose them far more in the long run.This is one hell of a hill to die on, methinks.

The trail run is a hot topic of debate on the internet right now. Some feel like Johnny Depp is at fault, while others claim that Amber Heard is not being genuine. While the polarizing opinions of the community remain, as far as Miko is concerned, she is publicly supporting Johnny in his trial.

