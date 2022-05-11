Amber Heard drinking in court claim explained as actress is spotted hiding water bottle in pocket

A video of Amber Heard hiding a water bottle in her pocket recently went viral online. The moment was captured inside the Fairfax County courtroom during her ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the footage, the actress can be seen opening the cap of her bottle while speaking to her lawyers inside the courtroom before placing it inside her pocket shortly after noticing a court officer. Another video also showed Heard drinking from her bottle inside the courtroom.

Explaining the speculation behind Amber Heard drinking in court

OrionTheHunter17 @Orion78S #alcoholicAmber #WTF #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard Is #Amberheard drinking alcohol in the court room and hiding it from the Sheriff? Who takes a cap off and puts its back in their pocket so fast? #AmberHeardIsALiar Is #Amberheard drinking alcohol in the court room and hiding it from the Sheriff? Who takes a cap off and puts its back in their pocket so fast? #AmberHeardIsALiar #alcoholicAmber #WTF #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/BiDHULkkI7

As the video surfaced on social media, several people alleged that Heard secretly drank alcohol in court from her water bottles. However, no actual proof to support the theory has been made available so far.

The speculation about Heard drinking in court came after authorities reportedly banned the use of bottled drinks inside the courtroom. The decision was announced on social media by Law & Crime host Jesse Weber and was allegedly undertaken before Amber Heard took the stand to testify:

“We were just informed we will no longer be allowed to bring bottled drinks in court. The last time we were given this instruction was when Johnny Depp first took the stand.”

Multiple reports suggested that the bottles were banned because they had the potential to be used as projectiles while Heard took the stand.

Twitter reacts to Amber Heard hiding water bottle in court and drinking allegations

Netizens alleged that Amber Heard drank liquor from her water bottle in court (Image via Jim LO SCALZO/Getty Images)

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has long been deemed one of the most high-profile court cases in the U.S. The case has garnered major media attention and has been a consistent topic of debate among the respective fans of the two actors.

More recently, several social media users alleged that Heard drank liquor from her water bottle during the defamation hearing and allegedly hid the bottle in her pocket. The claim comes shortly after another theory accused the Aquaman star of allegedly consuming cocaine during her May 5 testimony hearing.

Several people also took to Twitter to share their theories and reactions in relation to the situation and asked authorities to check Heard's water bottles:

All hail queen CWA @cindy654321 Anyone witness how quick Amber Heard shoved that water bottle right into her pocket right when the police officer walked by, or is it just me Anyone witness how quick Amber Heard shoved that water bottle right into her pocket right when the police officer walked by, or is it just me

Mary Alexander @cashmereMary Someone needs to check Amber Heard for alcohol consumption while she is in court



Oops did I say that?? Yep Check her water bottle people! Someone needs to check Amber Heard for alcohol consumption while she is in courtOops did I say that?? Yep Check her water bottle people!

Revenant @Matthew72264694 #AmberHeard is drinking alcohol in the court room! CHECK HER WATER BOTTLES! #AmberHeard is drinking alcohol in the court room! CHECK HER WATER BOTTLES!

charlie. @_thedude2 I like how amber heard has literally been caught drinking and doing coke in court yet no mistrial? I like how amber heard has literally been caught drinking and doing coke in court yet no mistrial?

Brooklyn 🥰🍀 @brooklynbenning Amber Heard literally taking a bump in court on camera is hilarious to me bc she keeps spinning Johnny as the ‘drug addict’, yet also hides her ‘water bottle’ from court officials and officers lmaoooo Amber Heard literally taking a bump in court on camera is hilarious to me bc she keeps spinning Johnny as the ‘drug addict’, yet also hides her ‘water bottle’ from court officials and officers lmaoooo

D@v!d 🏳️‍🌈🌈🇺🇦 @linuxnerd6996 Girl get help instead of trying to ruin both of your careers. So Amber Heard snorts cocaine from her Kleenex and now drinking alcohol from her water bottle.Girl get help instead of trying to ruin both of your careers. So Amber Heard snorts cocaine from her Kleenex and now drinking alcohol from her water bottle. 😂😂😂 Girl get help instead of trying to ruin both of your careers.

Stephen Baker @buffBadger79 So Amber Heard plagiarized her opening words about Johnny.



She appears to have done a bump of something and has alcohol in her water bottle.



I honestly don't know if that makes me like her less, or more.



She's entertaining. I will give her that. So Amber Heard plagiarized her opening words about Johnny. She appears to have done a bump of something and has alcohol in her water bottle. I honestly don't know if that makes me like her less, or more. She's entertaining. I will give her that.

JiggyMcfly @KimHunt11833366 I'ma need the court to check Amber Heard's water bottle for me- she got Vodka in there............... I'ma need the court to check Amber Heard's water bottle for me- she got Vodka in there............... https://t.co/VXgmvr8HDA

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Heard’s team will address the conspiracy theories in the days to come. The Depp vs. Heard trial is currently on a weeklong hiatus and is expected to resume on May 16.

Heard will reportedly return to the stands to continue with her testimony and will also likely face cross examination from Depp’s team.

