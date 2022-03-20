Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case: Legal battle intensifies as Elon Musk, James Franco, Paul Bettany and more listed as witnesses

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will once again see each other in the court to settle who defamed whom. However, the witness list includes a lot of popular names.

The trial is scheduled to begin next month in Virginia and all legal documents have been filed for witnesses and exhibits. Reports say that famous personalities like James Franco, Elon Musk, and Paul Bettany will be brought in to testify.

A thread of who all of Johnny Depp's witnesses are in his case against Amber Heard:



Amber Heard has posted her witness List



Amber Heard has posted her witness List. Amber Heard's key witnesses won't testify in US court or on live video, avoiding cross-examination before a jury about her Johnny Depp abuse claims. The lone exception is Heard's sister, who testified in the UK only for new evidence to allege perjury!

Everything about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s witnesses

James Franco and Elon Musk are on Heard’s witness list after Depp alleged that she had affairs with them during their marriage. Both of them will be present through video links and won’t be there in person.

Ellen Barkin is next on the Aquaman star’s witness list alongside representatives for organizations like Disney, Warner Bros., WME the ACLU, and LAPD. All of them will provide records that are relevant to help make her case.

James Franco, Elon Musk and Paul Bettany's names are also included in the witness list (Images via Taylor Hill, Patrick Pleul and David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Coming to Depp, WandaVision actor Paul Bettany will testify on his behalf. Bettany was even roped into the U.K. libel case that Depp lost, with old text messages being read aloud in court.

There are other things left to be revealed. This includes correspondence between Amber Heard and her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa, directors James Wan and Zack Snyder, and CAA chief Bryan Lourd.

Additionally, there are emails between Johnny and J.K. Rowling and Jack White that will be addressed.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sue each other for defamation

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued each other for defamation and it looks like the judges will hear each of their claims at the same time. This might be the reason why there are so many witnesses and submitted evidence.

The claims of defamation began when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million, after a WaPo op-ed piece where she characterized herself as a victim of domestic violence without saying his name.

Heard countersued for $100 million and despite each of them having filed to have the opposite side’s case tossed, both were allowed to proceed.

Johnny had already lost a libel case after a newspaper called him a wifebeater, which the judge ruled was mostly true. However, he is still trying to clear his name and get his career back to its old position.

The Tourist star previously claimed that Hollywood blacklisted him in the wake of the U.K. ruling, while he maintained his innocence.

