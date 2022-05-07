Amber Heard s**rting coke claim explained as actress' use of tissue on stand raises eyebrows online

On Friday, May 6, 2022, a video of Amber Heard went viral after it featured a moment of the actress during her testimony in the trial of the defamation lawsuit against her. The video happened to be from the previous day, i.e., the 15th day of the trial, where Heard was sued for $50 million by Johnny Depp over an alleged defamatory op-ed by her in 2018.

Heard could be seen sniffing into a tissue paper in the viral video. Many netizens believed the actress had taken a sniff of cocaine at the moment while masking the motion with her tissue paper.

Before her usage of the tissue paper, the Aquaman star was questioned by Judge Penney Azcarate on the evening of May 24, 2014. This was about a recording Heard had taken on the flight from Boston.

In the recording, Depp can be heard moaning and howling. Following Heard's answer to the question, the actress was seen sniffling with a tissue paper near her left nostril.

Netizens allege Amber Heard was consuming cocaine during her testimony on Thursday, May 5, 2022

As per the live telecast of the trial, many users took to their social media with the clip of Amber Heard's actions with the tissue paper. In the footage, Heard was focused on getting her tissue paper ready for a few brief seconds and then sniffling the tissue with her left nostril. This was deemed suspicious by many on social media who followed the trial.

Joe Kinsey @JoeKinseyexp You make the call: What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up to her nose? You make the call: What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up to her nose? https://t.co/RExfHXxZKb

Wonderfulvida @Sunfilledday #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #gonegirl Amber Heard looks at someone in the gallery, then proceeds to get her tissue, POSES, and then looks up at the same direction as before. no glitch. look at the left bracelet dangling. #DeppHeardTrial Amber Heard looks at someone in the gallery, then proceeds to get her tissue, POSES, and then looks up at the same direction as before. no glitch. look at the left bracelet dangling. #DeppHeardTrial #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #gonegirl https://t.co/Mxl8c6hbr0

Sharis 🏴‍☠️ @Sharriska #amberheardisapsychopath #AmberHeardIsALiar #JusticeForJohnnyDepp



Amber Heard posing with a tissue, because you know - trauma is traumatic, but selling her narrative to the media is more important 🤡 Amber Heard posing with a tissue, because you know - trauma is traumatic, but selling her narrative to the media is more important 🤡 #amberheardisapsychopath #AmberHeardIsALiar #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard posing with a tissue, because you know - trauma is traumatic, but selling her narrative to the media is more important 🤡 https://t.co/rvto6Dk8Fv

Kazz @Darker_Kazz Amber Heard is so manipulative, you can literally see her pull out a tissue and give someone a look so they take a picture and she isn't even crying! Amber Heard is so manipulative, you can literally see her pull out a tissue and give someone a look so they take a picture and she isn't even crying! https://t.co/OiaYfA9hyE

gainzy @gainzxbt man im not saying white privilege exists or whatever but amber heard doing a bump of coke televised in court is cutting it really close lmao man im not saying white privilege exists or whatever but amber heard doing a bump of coke televised in court is cutting it really close lmao

loldefi 🐻⛓ @loldefi Did sis just do a bump in court Did sis just do a bump in court https://t.co/beyPqFoXiG

RunningWithScissors @vajoliroja63 @tasteofsanity Was that a flash? Are flash allowed in the court? Her PR team is trying sooo hard to place her as a helpless victim... and they are failing @tasteofsanity Was that a flash? Are flash allowed in the court? Her PR team is trying sooo hard to place her as a helpless victim... and they are failing

Mike @TxdoHawk @loldefi I can't imagine quickly sticking a bump of powder in your nose via tissue like this (supposedly) and not having it go everywhere. Admittedly I've never tried, my partying days are long over. @loldefi I can't imagine quickly sticking a bump of powder in your nose via tissue like this (supposedly) and not having it go everywhere. Admittedly I've never tried, my partying days are long over. 😂

Many netizens claimed that the 36-year-old Texas native could have snorted coke at the moment. While many alleged that it was the actress's alleged vice for cocaine, others argued she posed for a photograph with the tissue.

The latter theory is also plausible as a brief flash from a camera could be seen in the video as she momentarily holds the tissue near her nose.

With the allegations of Heard's usage of cocaine in the trial, it must also be noted that the actress had teared up moments before this instance. However, the moment of her tearing up was also many minutes prior to her now-controversial usage of the tissue paper.

Amber Heard's addictions were brought up in trial by former couple's private nurse

Earlier this week, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's former nurse Erin Falati testified in the trial. She had mentioned that the actress suffered from addiction. Falati claimed that the actress had a history of disorders like "bipolar disorder, ADHD, codependency, and insomnia" during her relationship with Depp.

The nurse spoke about the actress's addictions, including "cocaine and liquor." Similar to Depp, it has been mentioned that Heard, too, had a history of frequent alcohol consumption.

