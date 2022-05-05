Does Lily-Rose Depp like Amber Heard? Relationship explored as actress opens up about Johnny Depp's kids during testimony

On Wednesday, May 4, Amber Heard testified against Johnny Depp during the court proceedings of his defamation lawsuit against the actress for her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

The Aquaman star recalled her 2013 trip to Depp’s private island in the Bahamas, with the Pirates of the Caribbean and his two children. Heard claimed that Depp had borderline assaulted her for “embarrassing” him in front of his children, and had also threatened to kill the actress on the trip.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a relationship with Depp's children) I found them to be these beautiful, wildly intelligent weirdos, in the best way. I was falling in love with them. They were in my life at that time, a short amount of time. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a relationship with Depp's children) I found them to be these beautiful, wildly intelligent weirdos, in the best way. I was falling in love with them. They were in my life at that time, a short amount of time. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/ceaVfyQtoA

Furthermore, Heard spoke about Depp’s anger towards his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, which made the young actress cry at the time. She claimed to have comforted Lily-Rose Depp after the incident.

What did Amber Heard allege about Johnny Depp’s alcohol-induced anger in 2013 during their Bahamas trip?

According to Heard’s testimony, she accompanied Depp and his children on a trip to his private island in the Bahamas in 2013 where he had a yacht. The family was supposed to have a final voyage in the vessel before Depp sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Amber Heard insinuated that Depp was drinking heavily at the time. As per Heard, upon a confrontation with Lily-Rose Depp about the drinking, Depp shouted angrily at his daughter. Heard added:

“Lily-Rose was crying, it became like a panic attack with rapid breathing, crying and lots of questions. I was holding her and comforting her and within a few seconds I realized that he had shifted his attention to me and seemed very angry.”

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a fight with Lily-Rose, Depp's daughter) A famous musician, over the age of 18, stayed overnight at the house. And I felt protective over Lily-Rose ... The introduction of weed with his daughter. She was just so young. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a fight with Lily-Rose, Depp's daughter) A famous musician, over the age of 18, stayed overnight at the house. And I felt protective over Lily-Rose ... The introduction of weed with his daughter. She was just so young.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/b1l0gF6wKp

After Johnny Depp asked his daughter to leave, the actor allegedly snapped at Heard. According to Heard, Depp accused her of revealing his alcoholic binge to his daughter. Furthermore, Depp had allegedly insinuated that she called him a drunk in front of his children.

Talking about a second incident, Amber Heard claimed that Depp had shoved her against the cabin wall of the boat by her neck and told her that he could “f***ing kill” her. Following the heated confrontation, Heard took Lily-Rose Depp to the island, from where they left in a helicopter. In her testimony, the 36-year-old told the jury:

“I was literally holding Lily-Rose under my arm and she was crying as we were taking off. I felt bad about leaving, even though that had just happened.”

Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp’s two children from his previous marriage

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a relationship with Depp's children) I found them to be these beautiful, wildly intelligent weirdos, in the best way. I was falling in love with them. They were in my life at that time, a short amount of time. @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: (On a relationship with Depp's children) I found them to be these beautiful, wildly intelligent weirdos, in the best way. I was falling in love with them. They were in my life at that time, a short amount of time. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/ceaVfyQtoA

During the trial, Heard claimed that she took care of Depp’s daughter during their 2013 trip. The statement caused Depp to chuckle visibly. Last month, he had insinuated that his children had reportedly cut Heard off from their lives because they were not on good terms.

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

In 2016, after Amber Heard had filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp publicly defended her father on Instagram. She painted a favorable picture of the actor in the caption while sharing a screenshot of the PEOPLE magazine article which stated that the Los Angeles Police Department did not find any signs of domestic violence.

Considering her public stance about Heard’s allegations, it is safe to assume that the 22-year-old actress is not keen on associating with her father’s ex-wife.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee