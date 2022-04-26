Who is Tara Roberts? All about Johnny Depp's private Bahamas island as estate manager opens up on actor's wedding to Amber Heard

Following the cross-examination of actor Johnny Depp amid his lawsuit against Amber Heard, the actor's estate manager Tara Roberts was deposed. On Tuesday, April 26, the star's private Bahamas island estate manager opened up about her experience with Depp and Heard's wedding in February 2015.

Roberts also recalled the incident of a heated argument between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his then-wife Amber Heard. The estate manager also disclosed that at the time, she heard Depp accusing Heard of hitting him with a can.

During her time on the stand, Roberts stated an instance of Johnny Depp having a nose injury after an altercation with Amber Heard on the island. She insinuated that the actress became extremely angry with the 58-year-old actor, who was seen to have a mark on the bridge of his nose.

What is known about Johnny Depp's estate manager Tara Roberts?

Tara Roberts is the manager of Depp's private Bahamas island called Little Hall's Pond Cay. In her previous testimony in 2020, when Depp sued The Sun for labeling him a "wife beater," it was revealed that Tara had worked for the actor since December 2008.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the estate manager is likely to be a Massachusetts native. Roberts, who seems to be in her mid-50s, had graduated from Massachusetts-based Stoneleigh-Burnham School in 1985.

Prior to her job managing Johnny Depp's island, Roberts had also managed Indigo Island for around 12 years since 1997. The island's location seems to be undisclosed and very effectively guarded.

Johnny Depp's private Bahamas island - Little Hall's Pond Cay

As per multiple reports, Depp spotted the island while shooting the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, in 2003. A year after the film's release, the actor bought the island. According to Forbes, Depp reportedly paid around $3.6 million for the 45-acre island.

The island has six beaches, two of which Depp renamed after his children Lily-Rose and Jack. Meanwhile, another beach is named after their mother and Depp's former partner, Vanessa Paradis. Another beach was named Gonzo after Depp's late friend and journalist Hunter S. Thompson. According to reports, the glass tables at the beach have Thompson's face etched onto them as a tribute. The names of the other beaches on the island are reportedly unknown.

Kerrin Jam ❤☀⭐🌈 @JamKerrin Who would like to join me for some fun on Johnny's island in the Bahamas? Little Hall's Pond Cay. I could live there. Who would like to join me for some fun on Johnny's island in the Bahamas? Little Hall's Pond Cay. I could live there. ❤😎☀🏊🎣🍹🌴🌸🌺 https://t.co/hyhgUNLBwg

In his interview with Vanity Fair in 2009, Johnny Depp said,

"I don't think I'd ever seen any place so pure and beautiful. You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It's instant freedom."

The publication also reported that the island features a "ranch-style house with a stunning 360-degree view." Depp also reportedly bought a yacht worth $8 million to help him move in and out of the island.

Throughout the years, the actor has hosted many of his Hollywood friends and family, including the likes of WandaVision star Paul Bettany.

