"An unpleasant feeling": Paul Bettany opens up on Amber Heard 'witch' texts fiasco with Johnny Depp 

After recently winning an Emmy for his role in Marvel's WandaVision, Paul Bettany (50) opened up to The Independent in an interview. The actor spoke about his private texts with Johnny Depp (58) being publicized during the latter's libel suit against The Sun in 2020.

Amidst the suit, around 70,000 texts were accidentally made public by Depp's former lawyers. The texts included conversations between Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany, who starred together in 2010's The Tourist, 2014's Transcendence, and 2015's Mortdecai.

A certain chain of texts sent by Depp to Bettany in 2013 and 2014 showcased that the former talked about burning and drowning his then-wife, Amber Heard. In his texts to Paul Bettany, Johnny Depp had also confided about indulging in alcohol and pills.

What did Paul Bettany say about the texts with Johnny Depp?

While speaking to The Independent, Bettany described the ordeal of having his texts with Johnny Depp (58) being made public as a "strange moment."

He further added:

"...Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years? All I can tell you was that it was an unpleasant feeling."

Paul Bettany also spoke about another incident where his privacy was violated "years ago." In the interview, he remembered when he had a brief argument with his wife, Jennifer Connelly, in a subway, which was recorded and leaked to the media. It was reported as a potential split between the couple. The London native added:

"I don't feel that I signed some Faustian pact with the devil when I became an actor to give away all my privacy."

A summary of Johnny Depp's texts to Paul Bettany

Depp's texts to Bettany included him allegedly saying:

"Let's burn Amber." The next day, Depp allegedly wrote, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!!"

In another set of texts, Depp allegedly referred to his consumption of alcoholic drinks and potential narcotics substances. He reportedly wrote:

"I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling… Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday…Ugly, mate…I am admittedly too f***** in the head to spray my rage at the one I love…For little reason, as well I'm too old to be that guy But, pills are fine!!!"

Meanwhile, Bettany had reportedly jokingly texted back that Heard should be drowned to test if "she's a witch."

However, Johnny Depp's attorney Adam Waldman told Yahoo Entertainment that it:

"demonstrated abuse victim's single frustrated text to a friend…"

Waldman further added:

"Johnny confides to Paul Bettany that he could in fact never 'spray my rage at the one I love' and says he will use pills instead to numb the pain."

The attorney also referred to Amber Heard's leaked 2015 recording where she is heard admitting that she hit Johnny Depp. Waldman said that, unlike Heard's tape, Depp's texts do not have any confession of him assaulting the actress.

