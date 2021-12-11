"Should have been Johnny Depp" - Mads Mikkelsen's first look as Grindelwald leaves the internet divided

Just a day after WB (Warner Media) released a snap of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion, Mads Mikkelsen's first look as Grindelwald dropped online. A glimpse of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 showcased Mikkelsen's version of Grindelwald, which was previously played by Johnny Depp.

In November last year, Depp was replaced by Mikkelsen after the former lost his libel case against The Sun regarding his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations. Depp reportedly filmed only one scene in the new film, for which he will receive his full 'eight-figure' compensation despite not appearing in the final cut.

First glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

A more extensive look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald can be seen with the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3, which is slated to drop on Monday, December 13.

Fans wanted Johnny Depp rehired for Fantastic Beasts 3

Ever since Johnny Depp was asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 by Warner Brothers, a legion of fans came to his defense. Over the past few months, fans have campaigned for WB to rehire Depp in the role of the antagonistic wizard.

However, in November 2020, Mads Mikkelsen was cast in the role, and it was clear that WB would not back out of their decision.

Meanwhile, fans of the Fantastic Beasts series are divided over Mikkelsen and Depp's appearance as the former's first look as Grindelwald took Twitter by storm.

Love Mads Mikkelsen But we don't want him

Warner Brothers fired a victim/survivor of severe abuse at the hands of his ex-wife, who then falsely accused him of abuse, despite an abundance of evidence proving his innocence, all while still employing his abuser/false accuser. Consumers are powerful & we must demand justice.

Love Mads, but wish they kept his look. Also, i'm not sure how will Depp's firing help Rowling with her obvious screenwriting shortccomings.

Better than Depp. It's still wrong how WB concluded the Depp/Heard situation, but this is a much better casting tbh 🙏

Mr. Mikkelsen is a great actor. Mr. Depp IS Grindelwald for me. Won't watch, the magic is over for me after this injustice.

Mads will be great in the role, but im definitely not watching this in theaters. Johnny depp deserved better. Warner shall burn

Not trashing on Mads as being a bad actor or anything AT ALL, but i just can't accept what happened to Depp, and I can't respect this.

Fans of both Depp and the Harry Potter franchise have also argued about WB not firing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, which wrapped filming earlier this week. This resulted in every promotional content of the upcoming DC film trending alongside '#FireAmberHeard.'

What did Mads Mikkelsen say about replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald?

WB reportedly approached Mikkelsen a week after they had asked Depp to resign from the film. Mad Mikkelsen (56) told The Times:

"...he was not involved any more. But I didn't have a dog in that fight. And I don't know what happened (between Depp and Heard, and with WB), and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job...and I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense."

The Another Round star, during his promotion for his previous film, also added:

"I didn't want to copy what Johnny had done. I think he's a masterful actor, so copying him would've been creative suicide. My take is different, and the look is a little different, but we'll have to wait for the film's release (next year) to find out."

While Johnny Depp's supporters are upset with Warner Media about his firing and lack thereof for Amber Heard, most do not have any grievances with Mikkelsen taking up the role.

