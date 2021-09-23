When is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' releasing? Trailer, cast and all about the "Harry Potter" spin-off film 

On September 22, Warner Bros. Studios announced the release date for the third instalment of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts novel-based movie. The Harry Potter spinoff, which was earlier slated for release on July 15, 2022, has now been set to an earlier date of April 15, 2022.

News of the three-month early arrival was officially released by Warner Bros' Twitter page, which also revealed the movie's title. The third movie of the spinoff series is titled,

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Being released in mid-April means Fantastic Beasts 3 will be competing with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (which is slated for an April 8, 2022, release), Robert Eggers' The Northman (also set for April 8), and the April 15 bound Lost City of D (with a cast that includes Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and more).

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' details: Albus Dumbledore's backstory?

Synopsis:

From the title itself, it is clear that the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be dealing with the young Albus Dumbledore's backstory and relationship with Credence Barebone. The American wizard named Credence Barebone (played by Ezra Miller) was revealed to be Aurelius Dumbledore.

The previous 2018 film established that Dumbledore had made a blood pact in the past, which prevented him from stopping the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The blood pact's existence means that it could be Newt Scamander who finally stops Grindelwald in the series. The climax of the film also showcased Queenie Goldstein and Credence escaping with Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will also deal with Credence's transition to being a nefarious wizard while learning how to control his obscurus. It is highly likely that Grindelwald (who would be portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp) teaches Credence to control his powers as an Obscurial.

When will a trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be released?

While there is no official information about the trailer, a first-look footage of Fantastic Beasts 3 could be expected by the end of the year, possibly in November or December.

Cast of Fantastic Beasts 3

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Katherine Waterston as Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

While Harry Potter fans highly anticipate the film, it remains to be seen whether the controversy surrounding WB replacing Depp impacts its reception.

