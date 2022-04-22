How long was Johnny Depp with Vanessa Paradis? Relationship and split explored as actor's mail with Elton John surfaces at defamation trial

On Wednesday, April 20, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp opened up about his alcoholism following his separation from French singer Vanessa Paradis. In his deposition, the actor credited Sir Elton John for helping him on his journey to get sober.

While Depp was on the stand, Amber Heard’s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn showcased an email from the actor to his long-term friend, singer-songwriter Elton John. In the email, Depp talked about how his children adored Heard at the time and also insinuated that their mother Paradis might instigate them against the actress. Depp and Paradis were together for 14 years before their split in 2012.

In Depp’s email to Elton John, the actor also referred to his former partner Vanessa Paradis as a “French extortionist” and “ex-cu*t.” The 58-year-old star also added how Paradis might “brainwash” their children to get them against Heard.

Exploring Johnny Depp’s relationship with Vanessa Paradis

The revelation of the email and Johnny Depp’s references to Vanessa Paradis at the time comes after the latter’s May 2022 statement in the libel trial against The Sun. During the previous lawsuit, where Depp had sued The Sun for defamation, Paradis made a formal statement in court via video.

At the time, she said,

“I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis met at a dinner party in Paris in 1998, while he was shooting Roman Polanski’s The Ninth Gate. While speaking about the interaction to the Daily Mail in 2011, the actor revealed,

“You have this feeling — I can’t really explain what it was, but I had it when I met her. I saw her across a room and thought: ‘What’s happening to me?’”

The two were together in a relationship within a short period of time, and a year later, Depp and Paradis welcomed their first child together, Lily-Rose Depp, in May 1999. After four years of being together, they welcomed their son Jack Depp in April 2002.

The couple's separation

After being together for 14 years, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in 2012. At the time, Depp’s publicist told Entertainment Tonight that the former pair had “have amicably separated.” Later in 2013, the actor spoke about his separation from Paradis to Rolling Stone. Johnny Depp added,

“Relationships are very difficult. Especially in the racket that I’m in because you’re con­stantly away or they’re away and so it’s hard.”

He also revealed how it was not easy for any of them, including the former couple’s children.

