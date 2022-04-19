Was Johnny Depp's finger cut off? Incident explained as doctor reveals actor's post-fight texts with Amber Heard during trial

On Thursday, April 14, new details about Johnny Depp's "severed fingertip" emerged amid the court proceedings of his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Initially, the actor stated that Heard was the cause behind his severed fingertip during their 2015 trip to Australia.

However, Depp's Dr. David Kipper revealed that the star himself was to blame for cutting his finger. In a pre-recorded deposition, Dr. Kipper revealed a detailed timeline of the actor's drug abuse at the time, which potentially led to the incident.

As per the trial proceedings, a text between Dr. Kipper and Depp was shared in the court. On Thursday, the doctor revealed that he was hired to help the actor detox after his drug abuse. Kipper also added that he was not aware of any abuse between them.

Johnny Depp's previous claims about the severed fingertip compared with Dr. Kipper's deposition

In July 2020, amid the Libel trial with The Sun, the Pirates of the Caribbean star alleged that Amber Heard threw vodka bottles at him. Johnny Depp denied the accusation of self-mutilating his fingertip and told the High Court:

"After the incident where Ms. Heard threw the vodka bottle, the second vodka bottle at me, which severed the top of my finger and crushed the bones, that's when I began what I feel was probably some species of a breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something."

Later, photographic evidence of Depp using his severed finger to write messages on the wall were showcased. The messages were intended for Heard and also featured accusations of her cheating on Depp at the time with Billy Bob Thornton, who has denied all of these allegations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kipper's account of the event stated that he had gone to Australia in March 2015, when the 58-year-old actor had been shooting the fourth installment of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean.

At the time, the doctor became aware of the incident when a nurse informed him via text. As per the court documents, the text conversation between him and his nurse mentioned:

"He (Johnny Depp) had been arguing with wife and he cut his finger."

Throughout the deposition, Dr. Kipper's statements about the incident contradicted Johnny Depp's previous allegations of Heard injuring his finger.

What did Dr. Kipper's account of the incident reveal?

Kipper was deposed via a pre-recorded video, and evidence of text conversation between him and the actor mentioned:

"Hi, f— man, had another one. I cannot live like this. She is as full of s–t as a Christmas goose, I'm done. NO MORE!!!..."

Later parts of the conversation include Depp's admission of self-mutilating his fingertip. In the text, the actor reportedly wrote:

"Although she has HAMMERED me with that a sad old man has been I am … I'm so very sad … I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course, go to a hospital. I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her … F*** THE WORLD."

This insinuates that Johnny Depp's initial allegations of Amber Heard hurling vodka bottles at him, which crushed his bones and sliced off his fingertip, might have been incorrect. As per Johnny Depp's estate manager Ben King, he found the severed part of the finger "on the floor of the bar area."

While evidence may point out that Johnny Depp had self-mutilated his fingertip, the reports of him dipping the severed fingertip in blue paint are likely to be false.

Edited by Siddharth Satish