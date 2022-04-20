How many kids does Johnny Depp have? Actor invokes Quasimodo reference as he opens up about effect of Amber Heard trial on his children

On Tuesday, April 19, actor Johnny Depp took the stand in court to give his testimony in his lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp’s suit is over an opinion piece Heard had written for The Washington Post, which indirectly accused him of domestic abuse.

Addressing the jury on Tuesday, Depp said,

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

Later, Depp also told them how it has been for him since Heard’s article in 2018. The actor claims to have lost out on many roles since Heard’s public accusations of s*xual assault. Depp told the jury,

“One day you’re Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo…I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children.”

More about Johnny Depp and his children

Johnny Depp shares two children with his former partner, French singer Vanessa Paradis, whom he dated for 14 years from 1998 to 2012. The former pair shares two children, 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and 20-year-old Jack Depp.

While both Lily and Jack have forayed into acting, Lily-Rose Depp has been more successful in her career with hits like Netflix’s The King, where she played the female lead opposite Timothée Chalamet. She has also acted in other renowned projects like Wolf and the upcoming HBO show from The Weeknd, The Idol.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Lily-Rose Depp addressed her father’s libel lawsuit against Amber Heard and allegations against Johnny Depp in return. She said,

“You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period,’ said Lily-Rose. ‘I think that’s just the fact of life. But I think a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question.”

Meanwhile, Jack Depp was revealed to have no interest in pursuing a career in acting. He has only one credit to his name on IMDb in Kevin Smith’s 2016 film, Yoga Hosers. In 2014, Depp told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that his son Jack “has always been a very talented draftsman.”

He added,

“He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew.”

What did Johnny Depp previously say about the effect the allegations against him had on his children?

In 2018, Depp opened up to GQ about the effects of the accusations against him. The actor explained how the libelous article from The Sun, which infamously labeled him as a “wife beater.”

Johnny Depp said,

“I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school; you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?”

Later, during his addressal to the jury on Tuesday, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star reiterated the same points of his children’s struggles with the accusations against him.

