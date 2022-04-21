"She and Ms. Heard were not on great terms"- Johnny Depp reveals why daughter Lily-Rose Depp skipped his wedding, recalls drug-laced festivities  

American actor Johnny Depp revealed the festivities surrounding his marriage to ex-wife Amber during his ongoing defamation case.

The 58-year-old star testified on April 20 in Virginia, as part of the civil lawsuit he has filed against Heard.

During his statement, Depp stated that his eldest child with Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015. He said:

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

Johnny Depp also claimed that the Aquaman actor monopolized his time, causing him to be estranged from his children.

Depp has two children, Lily-Rose and Jack, with former partner Vanessa Paradis, whom he dated from 1998 to 2012.

“[Amber] had to have me there at all times for her own needs."

He also alleged that Heard would tell him what a bad father he was and that he had no idea how to parent.

Johnny Depp opened up about the drug affair at his wedding

While discussing his wedding with Amber Heard in 2015, during the testimony, Johnny Depp was asked whether there was any alcohol served at his wedding. To this, he replied:

“Yes. There was alcohol served at the wedding. There was champagne, accoutrements.”

In response to the question of whether anyone took drugs at the wedding, Depp said yes. He said he observed a number of people taking MDMA at the wedding. He said Amber and a couple of his own friends were doing drugs. He added:

"All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.”

When asked if he had used any drugs that day, Johnny Depp replied:

“To be honest with you, I don’t know how much MDMA they had but for me, that was – for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you understand what I mean. It would have been essentially taking someone else’s high, because it wouldn’t have an effect on me.”

Asked to respond again, Depp said:

“I smoked marijuana. And, uh – I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember that I was drinking then. I’m pretty positive at that point I wasn’t partaking in alcohol. My drug of choice is – was, is marijuana. That was fine for me. So dipping into a little tiny baggie of – licking your finger and dipping into a tiny, communal bag of MDMA, it was pointless for me.”

Depp has sued Amber Heard for defamation in connection with an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In it, she did not identify Depp but characterized herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp has asked for $50 million (£38.3 million) in damages.

Heard has filed a counter-suit against Depp, accusing him of conducting a "smear campaign" against her and portraying his own case as a continuation of "abuse and harassment." She has asked for $100 million in restitution.

