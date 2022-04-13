Jeon Mi-do reveals why she cried at Son Ye-jin’s wedding

In an interview with SPOTV News, Jeon Mi-do revealed that she cried at Son Ye-jin’s wedding. The reason is connected to the duo’s recent hit melodrama Thirty-Nine. The duo starred in the Netflix series with Kim Ji-hyun as a trio who has been friends for over two decades.

Jeon Mi-do shared that watching her fellow Thirty-Nine sunbae in a wedding gown made her tear up. She experienced the same feelings as her character Jeong Chan-young would for Cha Mi-jo’s (Son Ye-jin’s) wedding in the show. Kim Ji-hyun cried with them, too, in the waiting room.

“It felt like marrying off a longtime friend”: Jeon Mi-do on crying at Son Ye-jin’s wedding

As Son Ye-jin tied the knot with her beau Hyun Bin, many fans predicted Jeon Mi-do to be one of the guests, and they were right. In a recent interview talking about her drama Thirty-Nine and Hospital Playlist, Jeon Mi-do shared an anecdote from her co-star’s wedding.

Jeon Mi-do first explained that the trio couldn’t watch Thirty-Nine’s last two episodes as they aired on March 30 and 31, respectively. Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31. The Hospital Playlist actress shared that they talked about missing the episode because of the wedding arrangements.

“We said things like, ‘I couldn’t watch Episode 11 because I was preparing for the wedding,’ and ‘We’ll have to binge-watch it.’ Since the dates fell like that, it was like a conclusion. Because it was so chaotic, we couldn’t talk for long.”

The episodes were delayed for a week due to the Olympics or elections. The finale episodes were subsequently delayed and fell on the star’s wedding date.

The 39-year-old actress then shared that she and Kim Ji-hyun cried while in the waiting room with the star bride. She added that the wedding felt like a close high school friend’s wedding.

Jeon Mi-do believed her thoughts might have flown in that direction because of Thirty-Nine, where they played 40-year-olds who had been friends since high school.

Like her character, Chan-young wanted to see Mi-jo get married but couldn’t, and seeing Son Ye-jin in a wedding dress made her emotional. Translated from Soompi, here's what she said:

“I went into the bride’s waiting room, and both Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun’s character) and I cried. It felt like marrying off a longtime friend from high school. Weirdly enough, seeing her in a wedding dress made me tear up. In the drama too, I wanted to help Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin’s character) get married. I think that’s why. Seeing me, even Ye-jin asked, ‘Why are you crying?'”

Jeon Mi-do even discussed the criticisms that she and the show received for showcasing extramarital affairs. She revealed that she did have some inhibitions when reading the script at first but felt that it made her “more realistic.”

“Honestly, when I first received the script, I can’t say I didn’t have concerns about how people would take this. However, the drama is anyway written like that, and from another perspective, I felt that it made her a more realistic character. Since she isn’t perfect in every way or always calm, the fact that she had that foolish side to her felt realistic.”

She added,

“However, mixing in complicated relationships like that…People of that age group do not only have simple relationships. I thought, ‘Did [the writer] want to explain that?’ It was difficult to act while thinking, ‘This is right, this is wrong.’ However, I tried to accurately express what was written. It was quite hard.”

Meanwhile, the actress even stated that she has been nagging the Hospital Playlist director for season 3, along with other cast members. She revealed that the actors have been thinking about another season “positively.”

