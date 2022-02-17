'Thirty-Nine' director discusses lead characters and their "perfect casting"

The upcoming JTBC drama, Thirty-Nine, is all set to spin a unique tale of three friends, Cha Mi-Jo (Son Ye-jin), Jung Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do), and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun). Their lives undergo several ups and downs, but their friendship remains strong.

As per the show’s director, Kim Sang-ho, their characters' “perfect casting" makes this show unique.

The trio explore and adventure as they edge towards their 40s. Recently, director Kim Sang-ho shed more light on the plot in a new interview (via Soompi) and shared that Chan-young's character will eventually be diagnosed with a terminal illness.

This will lead the friends to have the harsh realization that life eventually ends. The group then embark on a journey to understand the significance of living life to the max while aware of death. The special plot featured the actors who brought the characters to life with their spectacular performances. Sang-ho said:

“Mi Jo is a character who is close to perfect. She was adopted as a child, but her family was wealthy and she grew up in a loving and principled environment. She is beautiful both on the outside and the inside. Son Ye Jin was perfect for the role of Mi Jo. She is also the leader of the group of friends, so it was important to have an actor who could give a sense of stability. In all aspects, Son Ye Jin was the perfect fit for Mi Jo.”

As for Chan Young, who will serve as the emotional core of Thirty-Nine, the director assured Jeon Mi-do will be seen playing the role “from the heart.”

“Of the three friends, the most unique and individual is Chan Young. If the role doesn’t fit the actor well, then it could have ended detracting from both the character and the actor. Despite this, Jeon Mi Do is a genius at maximizing the appeal of a character. She delves deep into the character and acts from the heart. That sincerity will be portrayed truthfully in Chan Young.”

The most difficult casting in 'Thirty-Nine'

Of the three characters, Sang-ho was most concerned about picking the right actress to play Jang Joo-hee. But thankfully, he soon found Kim Ji-hyun (on Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do's recommendation), who has improved her character. Sang-ho said:

“At the time, she was in a musical, and I went to see her perform, and I knew right then that this was it. Her explosive energy has a great synergy with Joo Hee. Thanks to her, Joo Hee became a much more attractive character.”

Thirty-Nine premieres on February 16, 2022, on JTBC, which will also be released on Netflix.

