Thirty-Nine writer reveals the special meaning behind the title

Thirty-Nine writer Yoo Young-ah recently revealed that she had the script for the romantic drama sitting for a long time and initially intended to turn it into a movie titled, Thirty, One, Two, Three. As the story was something she related to on a personal level, she had been unable to let go of it. So, she turned it into a drama.

Thirty-Nine is set to tell the story of three friends - Cha Mi-jo, played by Son Ye-jin, Jung Chan-young, played by Jeon Mi-do, and Jang Joo-hee, played by Kim Ji-hyun, who continue their friendship well into their thirties. The series will follow the trio as they explore the ups and downs of being thirty-nine and what experiences one goes through when they are on the verge of turning 40.

But Yoo Young-ah didn’t change the title of the drama on a whim, there was a personal story behind it. She shared,

“When I was in my early twenties, 30 looked quite cool. I thought I’d be looking forward to it once I turned 29. However, once I turned 30, it wasn’t any different. Just living in and of itself was tiring and exhausting, and I wasn’t particularly feeling any new emotions."

"I thought, ’30 is too early of an age to have become something already. It’s an age where you have to keep fighting on.”

But when she turned 39, while toeing the age of 40, she realized that how people have been describing this period has nothing to do with what one genuinely feels.

“However, it was different when I turned 39. I felt pressured by the fact that I was almost 40. They say that 40 is when you’re free of vacillation and the age when you’re no longer swayed by anything, but I actually think 40 is the age where you’re tempted for 365 days."

"I wanted to draw out 39, the age right before that, when you’re full of nerves. Now that I’m 49 and 50 is right ahead of me, 39 is youth too.”

What is Thirty-Nine’s central theme?

While Thirty-Nine will explore many themes ranging from the romantic life of its leads to their turbulent careers, its focus will be to establish the importance of sincere friendship in life. The writer shared,

“I once read this in a book: that the happiness from buying a new car or house expires a lot faster than expected. It also said that unhappiness from bad relationships runs deep and lasts a long time."

"Perhaps what can give us the most energy when we’re enduring tough times is not money or prestige, but warm and honest conversation with those around us. Whether I’m terminally ill or adopted and whether I do or do not have a presence, I think a sincere relationship is most important.”

Thirty-Nine premieres on February 16, 2022, on JTBC, post which it will also be released on Netflix.

