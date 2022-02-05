Thirty-Nine star Son Ye-jin on why she said yes to JTBC drama

Son Ye-jin is all set to appear as the leading star of the JTBC drama, Thirty-Nine. But after starring in romantic dramas like Something in the Rain and Crash Landing on You, why did the actress say yes to the upcoming show?

Thirty-Nine will be telling the story of three friends: Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jung Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do), and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun). They became friends when they were in their second year of high school.

Years have passed by, and the trio is on separate paths. Mi-Jo is now head dermatologist in Gangnam, Chan-Young (who dreamt of making it big as an actress) is an acting teacher, while Joo-Hee works as the cosmetics manager at a department store.

The three friends are on the verge of turning 40.

The series will tell their story of overcoming the ups and downs of the rollercoaster that is life.

In a chat with Soompi, Son Ye-jin recently shared why she said yes to the role of Mi-jo.

“I liked the script that sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life.”

The star found that she related to how the three best friends navigated life's hurdles at 39 and connected to their experiences.

How Ye-Jin prepared for 'Thirty-Nine'

Initially, Ye-jin faced difficulty in giving a believable performance as Cha Mi-jo. But she soon let her supreme acting skills take over:

“I approached [the role] thinking that she looks a bit cold and might be more rational than me. However, I felt limited in expressing her only as a character, so I started filming while thinking, ‘I’m Cha Mi Jo.’ I didn’t prepare anything in particular, but as always, I found music that suits the drama and its emotions, saved it on my playlist, and listened to it while thinking and getting into the mood.”

As for Thirty-Nine's potential to be a hit amongst viewers, Ye-Jin is confident that it will manage to join everyone's list of favorite timeless shows.

“I’m sure [the drama] won’t go against your expectations because it includes a good script, great staff, and amazing actors. As much as you have been waiting, you won’t regret it, so please look forward to it.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Thirty-Nine is set to premiere on February 16 on JTBC, followed by its debut on Netflix.

Edited by Ravi Iyer