'Thirty-Nine' new teaser: The trio help each other through life-threatening downs and heartwarming ups

JTBC’s new K-drama, Thirty-Nine, featuring Son Ye-jin as Cha Mi-jo, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun. released a new teaser giving a better glimpse into the lives of the life-long friends.

The teaser showcases the group of friends going through major ups and downs in their respective lives (such as marriage and a life-threatening disease) while supporting each other to the fullest.

Latest ‘Thirty-Nine’ teaser puts the spotlight on the soon-to-be 40 adults’ friendships

Upcoming K-drama Thirty-Nine is among the highly-anticipated shows of 2022. The show brings together three top actresses and talks about a friendship rarely expressed in a story before - a group of 39-year-old females who have been friends since high school, on the verge of welcoming their forties.

The latest teaser showcases the unforeseen circumstances that await the group. Cha Mi-jo states that calling the trio “friends who are like family” doesn’t even describe their friendship by a margin, signifying the strong bond the trio share.

The teaser also hints at Cha Mi-jo being diagnosed with an illness, although the teaser does not reveal what it is. Cha Mi-jo remains in denial and breaks down in tears. Jang Joo-hee is seen crying her eyes out, Jung Chan-young wriggles in pain on her bed, and Cha Mi-jo collapses in a parking lot.

After a glimpse at their heart-wrenching struggles, the clip shows the trio having fun and supporting each other. It also highlights life-changing decisions such as Kim Sun-woo (played by Yeon Woo-jin) proposing to Cha Mi-jo and happily spending time together. The other two romantic leads, Kim Jin-seok (Lee Moo-saeng) and Park Hyun-joon (Lee Tae-hwan) also feature in the teaser.

More about JTBC's ‘Thirty-Nine’

The slice-of-life K-drama was revealed in April 2021, when Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You) and Jeon Mi-do (Hospital Playlist) were reported to be in talks for lead roles. Kim Ji-hyun (Backstreet Rookie) was later reported to be cast alongside the other two actresses.

Son Ye-jin’s Cha Mi-joo is the director of the famous Gangnam Dermatology Clinic. Jeon Mi-do’s Hung Chan-young is an acting teacher and Kim Ji-hyun’s Jang Joo-hee is a cosmetics manager at a department store.

The plot focuses on the life-long friends’ journey of navigating work, romance, personal and professional life while turning 40 years old.

Thirty-Nine will premiere on February 16 on JTBC and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

