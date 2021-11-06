'Crash Landing on You' to get American remake and fans can't stop making hilarious predictions

On November 4, CJ E&M announced a US remake of Crash Landing on You, the mega-hit K-drama. The news comes as both a surprise and disappointment as it has left fans divided. The essence of the drama, a love story brewing despite the political and cultural differences between two neighboring countries' citizens who have always been at war, is an intricate story not many can re-create.

Considering Crash Landing on You crossed international borders and opened the K-drama world to many, fans aren't sure if an American remake is a good idea or would even capture its essence.

Fans remain divided over Crash Landing on You's American remake announcement

The sensational K-drama Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye in the lead. It revolves around a chaebol heiress crash landing in North Korea after a paragliding accident. An army officer from the North Korean military offers to protect her, and this sets up an unforgettable love story.

However, fans believe an American remake would not be able to do the film justice. According to allkpop, Studio Dragon's CEO Kang Cheol Gu revealed upcoming plans regarding Crash Landing on You and tie-ups with other OTTs, stating,

"We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix US in order to develop a remake of the drama 'Crash Landing On You'. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more."

A remake isn't always a good idea and loyal fans of the film can't get behind the idea of Netflix US potentially ruining the highest-rated K-drama in the history of tvN.

🔅 @taepyvng cjenm plans for a cloy usa remake are in the making



SAY SIKE STOP RIGHT THERE THIS CANT HAPPEN cjenm plans for a cloy usa remake are in the making SAY SIKE STOP RIGHT THERE THIS CANT HAPPEN https://t.co/y64LlqgM40

🍡 tamara 🍡 @pinkeonjin watch the cloy remake be about anything BUT cloy watch the cloy remake be about anything BUT cloy

𝐵𝒾𝓃 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝒥𝒾𝓃 🇨🇵 ℂ𝕃𝕆𝕐 🪂 @lechoixdeseri *pretends she hasn't seen that tweet about cloy remake*

*chooses to ignore the news so it can't be real* *pretends she hasn't seen that tweet about cloy remake**chooses to ignore the news so it can't be real*

However, a major question arises for the remake regarding where the crash landing will take place. The USA doesn't have an equivalent to match the tensions between South and North Korea that were referenced in the original film.

디 💞 빈진 @jinnieinabinnie Netflix US trying to figure out where they’d place the border for the CLOY remake 🤦🏻‍♀️ Netflix US trying to figure out where they’d place the border for the CLOY remake 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/DfBUeel6mh

Some fans guessed the crash landing could take place in Mexico or Canada. Fans have already thought up multiple ways for the heiress to land in trouble, including not having the right documents or being considered an illegal immigrant.

Vala ♟ @notobsessing Tiffany Vogt @TVWatchtower What is up with Hollywood wanting to do remakes of already perfect Kdrama series, like #CrashLandingOnYou and #W2Worlds ? Just broadcast the original #Kdrama series. What is up with Hollywood wanting to do remakes of already perfect Kdrama series, like #CrashLandingOnYou and #W2Worlds? Just broadcast the original #Kdrama series. https://t.co/LvRIC6bQuQ If they're making a CLOY Hollywood remake, where is Yejin landing? Not being allowed to cross the border and not knowing where she was from is pivotal for the plot... and if Hollywood will need to create fictional countries to make the plot fits, what's the point of a remake?? twitter.com/TVWatchtower/s… If they're making a CLOY Hollywood remake, where is Yejin landing? Not being allowed to cross the border and not knowing where she was from is pivotal for the plot... and if Hollywood will need to create fictional countries to make the plot fits, what's the point of a remake?? twitter.com/TVWatchtower/s…

frankie @dearhanyeri no don't tell me the american cloy remake will be the forbidden love story between an american and canadian no don't tell me the american cloy remake will be the forbidden love story between an american and canadian

lottie @firstIife every time someone says they're doing a cloy us remake where are they gonna be stuck exactly? every time someone says they're doing a cloy us remake where are they gonna be stuck exactly?

libby 🐈‍⬛ @internchoi i mean they’re obviously gonna have the cloy remake be the us/mexico border and have some really offensive racial stereotypes. they’re gonna call it climbing the wall or something i mean they’re obviously gonna have the cloy remake be the us/mexico border and have some really offensive racial stereotypes. they’re gonna call it climbing the wall or something

ashley @pettyrising the american netflix remake of CLOY is gonna involve border patrol/ICE and mexico isn’t it? still sponsored by subway tho. the american netflix remake of CLOY is gonna involve border patrol/ICE and mexico isn’t it? still sponsored by subway tho. https://t.co/QfFgcCgPmF

Other concerns arising are regarding the traditional aspects of K-dramas. In addition to their culture and hierarchy, Crash Landing on You made a solid impression because of its uniqueness. Many fans wonder what the equivalents of such aspects could be, as American and South Korean cultures are like chalk and cheese.

Meanwhile, the American remake of fantasy romance K-drama W: Two Worlds has been named Angel City.

In other news, OTT platforms are finally dipping into the gold mine of Korean entertainment. Apple TV+ recently released a trailer of their first-ever K-drama titled Dr. Brain. It's a mystery thriller and houses some of the biggest Korean industry names.

