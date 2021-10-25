Apple TV+’s first original K-drama ‘Dr. Brain’ trailer out now; series to premiere in November

Foraying into the K-drama treasure-filled mine, Apply TV+ has released a trailer and announced the release date for its first original Korean series titled Dr. Brain. The sci-fi thriller will have six episodes and premiere on November 4, with new episodes available for streaming weekly.

Dr. Brain stars Parasite’s actor Lee Sun Kyun in the lead. It is written, directed, and executive produced by the legendary filmmaker Kim Jee Woon of The Tale of Two Sisters and I Saw The Devil fame.

Apple TV+ reveals more information on their Korean debut series, 'Dr. Brain,' along with the company’s launch

In the latest press release, Apply TV+ has stated that their first Apple Original K-drama will be released the same day as the streaming platform’s launch in Korea. The rising streaming platform released a trailer for the sci-fi thriller, Dr. Brain, giving a glimpse into the emotional and horrifying drama.

Helmed by the visionary filmmaker Kim Jee Woon, Dr. Brain includes an ensemble of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun, Lee You Young, Park Hee Soon, Seo Ji Hye, and Lee Jae Won. The show is based on a popular webtoon of the same name created by Hongjacga, but the TV adaptation will surely be different from the source material.

The trailer shows the genius brain scientist who studies the know-hows of the human brain. He eventually falls to the dark side as his family gets into an irreversible accident, and he uses his skills to conduct brain syncs to go through the deceased memories to figure out the truth. It doesn’t take long for him to fall deep down the rabbit hole as the memories turn into hallucinations.

Watch the trailer for Dr. Brain below:

The show will be six episodes long and is Apple TV+’s first Korean language drama. Dr. Brain is produced by Bound Entertainment, StudioPlex, Kakao Entertainment, and Dark Circle Pictures.

Considering that it houses some of the biggest Korean entertainment names, the decision to mark the launch with the thrilling series seems like a good call.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apple TV+ is slowly gaining attraction worldwide as it is the world’s first all-original streaming platform, luring people in with the most compelling stories. With love for Korean culture spreading through the seas, the behemoth has tapped into the usual untapped industry, aiming to make its name in it. Aside from Dr. Brain, Lee Min Ho’s Pachinko will also be exclusively released on Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brain, Apple TV+, and Apple TV 4K device will together be released on November 4, 2021.

Edited by Shaheen Banu